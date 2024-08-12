Lactose intolerance destroying my life

As soon as I hit 30, drinking any milk products bloats me, causes instant runs and nausea, break out of hives and irritability. Like when Dr. Jekyll drank a potion and turned into Mr. Hide. I will never get laid again. Just stop drinking milk you say? EVERYTHING has milk.

So on a date am I now supposed to pop a couple lactose pills before a meal. She'll be like bro...what are you taking. Oh...just lactose pills because I'm an old man. If not I will fart on our date all night and vomit on you. Anyone else have this horrific lactose intolerance side line you?
 
