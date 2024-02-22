Joshuaace
Back on November 20th Ms. Liles was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after she fled from a police interaction under a hail of gunfire from 2 Officers. They fired 10 shots at the side and mostly rear of her vehicle as she drove off. Those charges were downgraded to Assult GBI/policeman. The Sacremento Sheriff's Department posted a "Critical Incident Briefing" in late December. I've been fascinated by the case since watching that brief a week later. On February 6th, Civil Rights Attorney Mark Merin filed a $1M plus on KyrieAnna's behalf.
https://dockets.justia.com/docket/california/caedce/2:2024cv00416/441170
Merin names the following Defendants "County of Sacramento, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Jim Cooper, City of Rancho Cordova, Rancho Cordova Police Department, Matthew Tamayo, Matthew Bollinger, Spencer Hettema and John Higley." In part, the suit alleges that the press releas by the Sacremento Sheriff's office is misleading and bias. Here is that brief released to YT by SacSheriff. To me, the narrative painted by the brief is that KyrieAnna's is an unstable, weaponized, threat to the community, and that justifies the actions of the Officers who shot at her. That's my take....if you guys think it paints a different picture, please share.
This is the mildly edited body worn cam footage from the Officer in training. It is continuous from before their arrival on scene, until after they have fired their weapons, attempted pursuit, and returned to perform another unlawful Terry stop, frisk, and further unlawful detention for the purpose of forcing them to give witness statements. Statements about a shooting perpetuated by these same 2 cops. Knock it the F off guys, you know what the hell happened, it was you guys pulling the trigger. Video is time stamped just before 2nd illegal Terry stop these Officers performed and escalated in a 6-7 minute span. It's a long video, cliffs below it.
1:25 Officers make contact with 911 callers. The Lady that claimed in the 911 call "that a woman was trying to break in to her house with a butcher knife" , backed away from that statement when interviewed in person. By the time Officers concluded interviewing these Reporting Persons, they concluded, "No trespassing, no 417, no crime".
11:30 Officers initiate consensual encouter with Ms. Liles.
11:40 Ms. Liles closes door, ending consensual encounter
11:41 Bollinger says FU to RAS and opens door to continue what has become an unlawful investigative detention.
12:20 Bollinger and Hettema say FU to Probable Cause and attempt to pull KyrieAnna from the vehicle without it.
12:30 Bollinger defies department policy and runs in to the path of the fleeing vehicle.
12:34 Bollinger fires his first shot at the side of Ms.Liles car. He has already removed himself from the vehicles path before he commences firing 7 rounds.
12:35 Hettema fires the first of his 3 rounds at the back of Ms. Liles. He can clearly see Bollinger is in no danger of being run over when he fires his first round. By his 3rd round, even Bollinger is looking at him as if to say "wtf?"
My understanding is Ms. Liles could agree to Mental Health Diversion as early as tommorow. I personally see that as a gross miscariage of justice. what you say Sherdog. Does the unlawful stop, frisk, and detention of the occupants of the Ford Explorer totally impeach the credibility of these 2 goons as witnesses? Do you think it's odd that there is a $1M Civil Suit, but Ms. Liles is still represented by the PD in Criminal Court? Personally, I think that's totally Bananas. And the knives seized from inside the house. Holy shit, what would justify a search of her home for those items? Is her defense innefective for not having filed a Pitchess Motion and a 995 Motion to Dismiss? For not petitioning for the removal of the bias Briefing that SacSheriff posted to YT?
Not sure about you guys. But a Government capable of excusing so many blatant policy violations by their own agents is far more threatening to me than an interaction with a knife wielding girl that makes it clear she has no harmful intentions.
btw, @kyrieannas_mawm is in fact, KyrieAnna's Mawm. She can't post in the WR because she does not have 500 posts, but I'm sure she will be looking in. With that in mind, please be respectful of the fact there are Ladies present.
