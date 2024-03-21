KnockoutsGalore
Kyle Rittenhouse Flees Stage After Face-Off With Booing Protesters
Mark Hertzberg/Getty ImagesKyle Rittenhouse, who became a darling of the right after shooting three protesters in 2020, hightailed it off a stage at the University of Memphis on Wednesday night as a crowd of demonstrators booed him.Video from the event showed several protesters in black T-shirts...
"Video from the event showed several protesters in black T-shirts in attendance. One of them stood up and questioned Rittenhouse about Charlie Kirk, the far-right conservative activist whose youth organization, Turning Point U.S.A., sponsored Rittenhouse’s appearance."
Rittenhouse asked the person questioning him, with some gusto, what racist things Charlie Kirk has said. When confronted with them, Rittenhouse said he didn't have any comments and walked off stage.
His excuse was that he had a hard stop time and needed to leave... which makes no sense since the last words he said were “We’re gonna have a bit of a dialogue of what racist things Charlie Kirk said.”