Social Kyle Rittenhouse Booed off Stage at University of Memphis When Faced With Protestors

www.yahoo.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Flees Stage After Face-Off With Booing Protesters

Mark Hertzberg/Getty ImagesKyle Rittenhouse, who became a darling of the right after shooting three protesters in 2020, hightailed it off a stage at the University of Memphis on Wednesday night as a crowd of demonstrators booed him.Video from the event showed several protesters in black T-shirts...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

"Video from the event showed several protesters in black T-shirts in attendance. One of them stood up and questioned Rittenhouse about Charlie Kirk, the far-right conservative activist whose youth organization, Turning Point U.S.A., sponsored Rittenhouse’s appearance."

Rittenhouse asked the person questioning him, with some gusto, what racist things Charlie Kirk has said. When confronted with them, Rittenhouse said he didn't have any comments and walked off stage.

His excuse was that he had a hard stop time and needed to leave... which makes no sense since the last words he said were “We’re gonna have a bit of a dialogue of what racist things Charlie Kirk said.”
 
No idea why he'd put himself in this position as he was completely unprepared on the issue. Doesn't he know anything about Charlie Kirk?
 
What he knows and how he feels are 2 completely different things. I'd imagine it was the latter that drives him...
 
The only reason the left hates Rittenhouse so much is because he killed a pedophile, they always stand of for their own even when they are in the wrong. If Kyle and killed just a normal white person in self defense it wouldn't even be on the news.
 
Rittenhouse has full access to Hot Country Redneck Vagina at any moment, I'm sure he'll get over it...
 
Yeah that, and He Crossed State Lines :eek:
 
Saying "we're going to have a dialogue about Kirk's racism" seems pretty stupid if you don't actually have a response.

I've never considered Rittenhouse an activist or even political, just a kid in the wrong place at the wrong time, but you'd think someone would have prepared him for something like this.
 
Real talk, is that what you sincerely believe? Or are you just making the political joke?

Lefties have a laundry list of bad reasons to hate Rittenhouse but that sure as hell isn't one of them.
 
I only speak the facts, any reason you guys say you hate Kyle is just a dog-whistle for supporting pedophilia.
 
So yes, this is what you believe? You think liberals fight to defend pedophiles? Because they're pedophiles?
 
I can't even imagine what would compel me to go listen to a speech from Kyle Rittenhouse. And I was behind him 100%.
 
What, that he didn't let some child molestor cave his skull in with a skateboard? That he shot a guy pointing a gun at him?
You hate the kid because you were told to. Period.
 
I don't hate Rittenhouse, he was innocent and committed no crime. He was defending himself. I said the reasons he's hated are bad.

Next ignorant assumption, please.
 
