Kyle has become a laughing stock on social media. He's basically a troll account at this point and I suspect he's doing it on purpose for engagement farming clicks. His latest tweets get more retweets than replies. Everyone is saying the same thing - it's unbelievable that in 2024, Cenk Uygur is more reasonable than Kyle Kulinski.



Here, Bill Maher's least controversial take ever seems to have struck a nerve with Kyle. But what's most revealing is his audience - look at how many of his viewers are saying to cut off family and friends for voting Trump.







He's also been posting obsessively about Rogan ever since the Trump JRE episode. He treats Rogan like the ex gf who left him.



