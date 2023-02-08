KSW, MMA betting thread, Europe

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/ksw-mma-betting-thread-europe.4276635/unread



Odds usually on BetOnline, BetWay, 5Dimes

Any and all KSW events can go in this thread




KSW
Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki
Europe MMA

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/9-konfrontacja-sztuk-walki-ksw

This promotion does 1 event per month, average of about 8 fights per event.

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (English: Martial Arts Confrontation) better known by its initials KSW, is widely considered to be the premiere mixed martial arts organization in Poland and one of the leading in Europe.

https://twitter.com/search?q=#KSW78&src=hashtag_click&f=live
https://www.youtube.com/@KSW/videos
https://www.bestfightodds.com/
https://fightodds.io/





.........

ksw_79_early.jpg


KSW 79: De Fries vs. Duffee

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96391-ksw-79
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/71087

Saturday 02.25.2023 at 10:00 AM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Internet PPV
Promotion: Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki
Location: Liberec, Czech Republic
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 8

Tomas Mozny 78.7402 inch reach from fight video I saw
David Hosek unknown reach
Nemanja Nikolić unknown reach, age is 30, 4 inches shorter, 3 years older
Frederico Komuenha, unknown reach
Matyas Viszlay, unknown reach
 
Hooi 1,50 is the play.Stoimenov is a can,it should be more juiced.Hooi + De Fries 1,77 EZ money
Few years ago but still...Stoimenov easily handled by fckn Vaso Bakocevic
 
I think Humburger handles Nikolic also easy but I didn't dig deep in that one,just a first glance
 
Bakayoko said:
Hooi 1,50 is the play.Stoimenov is a can,it should be more juiced.Hooi + De Fries 1,77 EZ money
Few years ago but still...Stoimenov easily handled by fckn Vaso Bakocevic
I take it back,seeing some more of Jivko he's a lot better then in that fight against Vaso five years ago.Still think Hooi takes it though
 
Is Gustafsson worth putting on a parlay here?
 
Duffee at +400 kinda tempting. He's still dangerous for a flurry or two and that might be enough for him to put down Phil again.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Is Gustafsson worth putting on a parlay here?
Haven't taped that one yet.What's your thoughts on Jembiev?Too many unknowns but everything points out his 1,36 line is a good parlay piece.He passes the eye test, looking good sparring Parnesse and is Chechen:)His oponent hasn't fought in like 4 years so seems like a setup for him,couldn't find tape of Delfino but one match against a guy who looks like he started training a year ago.Anxiously waiting for @BigSteve KSW podcast
 
Bakayoko said:
Haven't taped that one yet.What's your thoughts on Jembiev?Too many unknowns but everything points out his 1,36 line is a good parlay piece.He passes the eye test, looking good sparring Parnesse and is Chechen:)His oponent hasn't fought in like 4 years so seems like a setup for him,couldn't find tape of Delfino but one match against a guy who looks like he started training a year ago.Anxiously waiting for @BigSteve KSW podcast
He should win but I don't really like touching those big favs in KSW. Sometimes weird shit happens.
 
BigSteve said:
Natalia 1,000 to win 740 ( having massive cold feet here )

Main U1.5 1000 to win 570
Yeah men,low level wmma and the other girl is on homecourt.Hope you cash.I listened to the podcast,agree on most things.I decided to stay away from playing ML on the Hooi fight.Just parlayed under 2,5 on that fight with Jambiev,a blind shot but Jambiev looks like a potential champ to me.
Also the under in the ME and the over O 1,5 in the Humburger fight
ME U 1,5 300$
Jambiev x Hooi/Jivko Under 1,71 150$
Humburger/Bueno O 1,5 2,18 100$
 
Yep Jambiev is gonna be a problem,spectacural KO,worth paying the juice
 
Flexstyle said:
how about Damian Piwowarczyk vs Bartlomiej Gladkowicz? I see huge value on Gladkowicz!
Im looking for infos and like this:
" Not only Gładkowicz has a good movement but his grappling overall is good enough to make it hard for Piwo to sub him and for the striking? Yeah forget. If Piwowarczyk was ever winning striking exchanges he would have to change camps from Red Drag to Arrachion Olsztyn or wherever is Robert Jocz coaching (He left WCA now Anzor Azhiev is the head coach there, but he has Russian passport so basicly Jan Błachowicz's head coach for Ankalaev fight was his brother in-law Łukasz "Juras" Jurkowski). Gładkowicz is a safer bet by far."
 
Flexstyle said:
@BigSteve can Tom Breese fuck up again tomorrow?
Click to expand...
I think so. Lesko is a DEC merchant who sticks and moves on the outside and occasionally mixes in TDs. I regret badly passing on him against Damian, due to short notice and having to move up to LHW against a huge 6'6 guy. You and @lefontes are discussing fading Damian again with another career MW Gladkowicz. I trust Lesko to stick to his game plan more although its another dog or pass in the Damian fight.

This could be a situation where Breese is the overall better fighter everywhere, still I can't play the guy at juice. We see it in his last fight he had another flakey moment. If Lesko can survive early, he could have better cardio, output, and mix in TDs to a DEC win. If he can't help himself to shoot I think he might find himself in some subs early. He did survive some deep attempts against Pessoa in ACA and like I mentioned against a massive 6'6 Damian who has KO power and has an opportunistic sub game.
 
BigSteve said:
I think so. Lesko is a DEC merchant who sticks and moves on the outside and occasionally mixes in TDs. I regret badly passing on him against Damian, due to short notice and having to move up to LHW against a huge 6'6 guy. You and @lefontes are discussing fading Damian again with another career MW Gladkowicz. I trust Lesko to stick to his game plan more although its another dog or pass in the Damian fight.

This could be a situation where Breese is the overall better fighter everywhere, still I can't play the guy at juice. We see it in his last fight he had another flakey moment. If Lesko can survive early, he could have better cardio, output, and mix in TDs to a DEC win. If he can't help himself to shoot I think he might find himself in some subs early. He did survive some deep attempts against Pessoa in ACA and like I mentioned against a massive 6'6 Damian who has KO power and has an opportunistic sub game.
thanks for the breakdown!

probably gonna end up parlaying Lesko and Gladkowicz for shits and giggles
 
