KSW, MMA betting thread, Europe

Flexstyle said: how about Damian Piwowarczyk vs Bartlomiej Gladkowicz? I see huge value on Gladkowicz! Click to expand...

Im looking for infos and like this:" Not only Gładkowicz has a good movement but his grappling overall is good enough to make it hard for Piwo to sub him and for the striking? Yeah forget. If Piwowarczyk was ever winning striking exchanges he would have to change camps from Red Drag to Arrachion Olsztyn or wherever is Robert Jocz coaching (He left WCA now Anzor Azhiev is the head coach there, but he has Russian passport so basicly Jan Błachowicz's head coach for Ankalaev fight was his brother in-law Łukasz "Juras" Jurkowski). Gładkowicz is a safer bet by far."