Go to unread posts here:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/ksw-mma-betting-thread-europe.4276635/unread
Odds usually on BetOnline, BetWay, 5Dimes
Any and all KSW events can go in this thread
KSW
Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki
Europe MMA
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/9-konfrontacja-sztuk-walki-ksw
This promotion does 1 event per month, average of about 8 fights per event.
Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (English: Martial Arts Confrontation) better known by its initials KSW, is widely considered to be the premiere mixed martial arts organization in Poland and one of the leading in Europe.
https://twitter.com/search?q=#KSW78&src=hashtag_click&f=live
https://www.youtube.com/@KSW/videos
https://www.bestfightodds.com/
https://fightodds.io/
.........
KSW 79: De Fries vs. Duffee
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96391-ksw-79
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/71087
Saturday 02.25.2023 at 10:00 AM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Internet PPV
Promotion: Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki
Location: Liberec, Czech Republic
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 8
Tomas Mozny 78.7402 inch reach from fight video I saw
David Hosek unknown reach
Nemanja Nikolić unknown reach, age is 30, 4 inches shorter, 3 years older
Frederico Komuenha, unknown reach
Matyas Viszlay, unknown reach
