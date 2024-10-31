Koreans hunting Johnny Somali (This isn't Japan dude...)

Scerpi
Feel good videos of the day
Koreans are fed up with Johnny Somali and have kicked his ass three times in a week. They actually tracking him now... lol
American YouTuber infamous for 'comfort women' statue stunts attacked for third time
He was attacked as soon as he left police protection after the 2nd attack.
This isn't Japan Johnny... guess he never heard about the rooftop Koreans.
An American YouTuber infamous for stunts involving a girl statue symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery was assaulted for the third time since his arrival in Korea.
