Koreans hunting Johnny Somali (This isn't Japan dude...)

American YouTuber infamous for 'comfort women' statue stunts attacked for third time An American YouTuber infamous for stunts involving a girl statue symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery was assaulted for the third time since his arrival in Korea.

Feel good videos of the dayKoreans are fed up with Johnny Somali and have kicked his ass three times in a week. They actually tracking him now... lolHe was attacked as soon as he left police protection after the 2nd attack.This isn't Japan Johnny... guess he never heard about the rooftop Koreans.