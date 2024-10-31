Koreans hunting Johnny Somali (This isn't Japan dude...)

Feel good videos of the day

Koreans are fed up with Johnny Somali and have kicked his ass three times in a week. They actually tracking him now... lol

American YouTuber infamous for 'comfort women' statue stunts attacked for third time
American YouTuber infamous for 'comfort women' statue stunts attacked for third time

An American YouTuber infamous for stunts involving a girl statue symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery was assaulted for the third time since his arrival in Korea.
He was attacked as soon as he left police protection after the 2nd attack.





This isn't Japan Johnny... guess he never heard about the rooftop Koreans.
 
thanks for X, youtube is too soft and censors this stuff
 
Don't know who the fuck he is but he is annoying and I decided I don't like him. Well done my Korean friends.
 
Came here expecting the maritime equivalent of Korean Shopkeepers killing Somali Pirates.

Am disappoint. :(
 
As long as he's getting love taps and shoves, he won't stop.

Someone needs to invoke the pride rules and go Wanderlei on his ass. When parts of his body are permanently damaged then he might reconsider.
 
Scerpi said:
Sounds like he crossed a when he was making obscene gestures at memorial dedicated Korean comfort women sexually abused in WW2.
Click to expand...
He is just a pos. It cannot be denied.

He wanted attention, and I’m glad he is now receiving it. Hopefully they continue to give him some until he leaves.
 
Some countries would probably deport him for that shit
 
Not sure who this guy is but if what I'm reading about what he's been doing is true, he shouldn't be surprised.
 
Who is he, and what did he do in Japan to be labeled a piece of shit and attract all of this ire from South Koreans?
 
Long Dark Blues said:
Who is he, and what did he do in Japan to be labeled a piece of shit and attract all of this ire from South Koreans?
Click to expand...
Apparently, he likes to go to different countries disrespecting the people. In Japan, he was talking about Japan getting nuked, and just other nonsense. The Japanese were taking it easy on him for the most part, until him and his cohort got punched. Guess he left for Korea after that, and doing the same. Koreans ain’t having it.
 
