South Korea Stunned as Robot Employee 'Commits Suicide' The administrative staff robot of the Gumi City Council in South Korea is at the center of a bizarre incident being referred to as a 'robot suicide'.

On June 26, the Gumi City Council announced that their administrative staff robot stopped responding after tumbling down a 2-meter high staircase last week. A city council official informed AFP news agency that witnesses saw the robot “spinning in one place as if something was wrong” before the fall. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.Korean media have dubbed this the nation’s first “robot suicide,” pondering questions such as “Why would a diligent civil servant do this?” and “Is the job too demanding for a robot?”