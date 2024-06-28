  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Korean robot commits suicide

57c30a3e85c5d1ed86c9bff1821a0511.jpg


On June 26, the Gumi City Council announced that their administrative staff robot stopped responding after tumbling down a 2-meter high staircase last week. A city council official informed AFP news agency that witnesses saw the robot “spinning in one place as if something was wrong” before the fall. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Korean media have dubbed this the nation’s first “robot suicide,” pondering questions such as “Why would a diligent civil servant do this?” and “Is the job too demanding for a robot?”

vietnaminsider.vn

South Korea Stunned as Robot Employee 'Commits Suicide'

The administrative staff robot of the Gumi City Council in South Korea is at the center of a bizarre incident being referred to as a 'robot suicide'.
vietnaminsider.vn vietnaminsider.vn
 
Shitty robot breaks down, and stakeholders brazenly lie to get free advertising.
 
