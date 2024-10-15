Korean dramas...

Absolutely brutal.



I've seen a few films, Oldboy, Lady Vengeance, I Saw The Devil, The Wailing, The Host a few others...



All fantastic films.



I won't include Bedevilled. It was just too much.



The dramas though? Absolute mental anguish...



I've seen one in full, Deaths Game, about a man who commits suicide and is punished by death to live the final moments of the living who are destined to die. Great stuff.



I'm currently on episode 4 of Save Me, a story about a family who have been absolutely decimated since moving out of Seoul to a small town, that is not only corrupt, but is also home to a cult. It also has a story about four teenaged boys, which honestly reminds me a bit of a Stephen King novel...



Any other recommendations?



Nothing like raising my spirit by watching episode after episode of relentless, unjust sadness...