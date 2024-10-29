KO power and "submission hold strength" is vastly overstimated.

First, I have no clue of how strong Ilia or Khamzat are. I'm sure they have very, very, very hight relative strength.



But, and if you have just trained a bit at ANY level, you know any dude with a functional shoulder/wrist/hip can exert the force needed to KO another dude. If you accurately land an unexpected shot, it's lights out.



Regarding punching power: I can tell a dude like Beterbiev, that landing on a tight guard still does serious damage, has power. Or guys like Deontay, Francis, Rampage, Poatan and so on that even landing glazing shots, his opponents rolling with them or not hitting perfectly on target... KTFO their opponents.



Regarding grappling strength, and that comes from someone that has barely no clinch/wrestling/ground training and has only played a little to know how it feels... (but these words are from my teacher's).

Human body is very, very fragile.

If you catch someone the right way, so you have the leverage and he is in a compromised position, the strength relation between you two goes almost logarythmically.



You don't need insane strength by any means to break someone's jaw if the crank is perfectly taken and executed. Even if it's perfectly defended once you got the upper hand regarding positioning.