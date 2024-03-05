Knee surgery when can I start training again? And how?

recovering from acl reconstruction

Can barely walk but what’s the best way to start training?

Sit on a chair and punch the bag a little v

I was training Muay Thai before but now I’m wondering if I should try western boxing ?
 
Upper body wasn't affected much, your knee pain should dictate rehab.

Discomfort is normal, but pushing through pain isn't imho smart.
 
Maybe follow your physical therapists advice on this one. Everyone's recovery from that surgery varies.
 
Whatever you do dont rush it, this is a marathon not a sprint
 
