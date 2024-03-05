Knee surgery when can I start training again? And how?

Deltafarce
- Dec 14, 2010
recovering from acl reconstruction
Can barely walk but what’s the best way to start training?
Sit on a chair and punch the bag a little v
I was training Muay Thai before but now I’m wondering if I should try western boxing ?
