Knee kicks in MMA.

I have been thinking a lot about kicks to the knee and I think they're vastly underutilized in UFC and MMA in general and I'm wondering why that would be?

There are so many openings and opportunities for knee crushing kicks to the knee that I wonder why more fighters don't use them.

Even just during regular stand-up exchanges, if a person was well versed in front kicks to the knee and side kicks to the knee, they could literally just destroy an opponent with one blow if it lands properly.

Just think of grappling exchanges where a fighter is kneeing a person in the leg... that's close range enough to literally stomp all the way through a person's knee. Why isn't that done more often?

I personally think those kinds of kicks should not be legal, but they are legal and so this thread isn't about whether they should be allowed in the rules or not. This thread is genuinely questioning why they're not utilized by more fighters since they are allowed to be used and since they could end the fight so easily?
 
R6tXV6N.gif
 
Bork Neslar said:
Stipe should use them against Jones.
The thing is with Jones they're thrown with such a lack of commitment. It seems like he's really not trying to really break the knee. Just kind of f*** someone up and get them guessing.

I think I've only ever seen one knee kick thrown with real commitment and it was a tko with one kick.
 
Reach4theSky said:
89t6s7gq3m1b1.gif
Like I said in the above post, Jon Jones is throwing them from so far out he has no chance of doubling the knee backwards and creating a TKO so it's not really a committed use of the attack. It's got to be worked into combinations or counters when the fighters are already closer together or even possibly during grappling exchanges.

And the question is why since one kick can create a TKO so easily, these kicks are not utilized by most people.
 
The teep/side kick to the top front of the knee works best against an opponent who's heavy on the front foot and not ready to catch/block the kick. In that case it's a KO shot. The rest of the time the kick to the top front of the knee is more of a tactical element that isn't quite as useful as other leg kicks unless you have the leg reach of a Jon Jones.
 
It's possibly a career ending strike, a bad sportsmanship POS move imho.
 
