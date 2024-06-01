Knee kicks in MMA.

I have been thinking a lot about kicks to the knee and I think they're vastly underutilized in UFC and MMA in general and I'm wondering why that would be?



There are so many openings and opportunities for knee crushing kicks to the knee that I wonder why more fighters don't use them.



Even just during regular stand-up exchanges, if a person was well versed in front kicks to the knee and side kicks to the knee, they could literally just destroy an opponent with one blow if it lands properly.



Just think of grappling exchanges where a fighter is kneeing a person in the leg... that's close range enough to literally stomp all the way through a person's knee. Why isn't that done more often?



I personally think those kinds of kicks should not be legal, but they are legal and so this thread isn't about whether they should be allowed in the rules or not. This thread is genuinely questioning why they're not utilized by more fighters since they are allowed to be used and since they could end the fight so easily?