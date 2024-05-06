Kingdom (TV Series 2014–2017)

In your opinion, if this TV series were released today, would it have a great rating?

It lasted a total of 3 seasons. This is probably the most accurate portrayal of "MMA" I've ever seen in a TV series or movie.
Even the fighting organization in it is like "UFC". The packaging or the visual side of the film itself is very high quality.

 
The last season was rushed and felt off. Solid show.
 
