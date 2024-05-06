Enormous
Kingdom (TV Series 2014–2017)
In your opinion, if this TV series were released today, would it have a great rating?
It lasted a total of 3 seasons. This is probably the most accurate portrayal of "MMA" I've ever seen in a TV series or movie.
Even the fighting organization in it is like "UFC". The packaging or the visual side of the film itself is very high quality.
