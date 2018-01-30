Kingdom Come Deliverance

Woldog
Anyone going to play this? I'm on the hype train but honestly it looks frustratingly realistic and I saw a few of the development videos about the combat it looks full on while the nerds who made it talked about how unforgiving it would be. It looks like it won't be Darksouls hard but hard because of how the combat is designed.
Hopefully it'll be a good game and give me as many hours as Skyrim has.
