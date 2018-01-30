Kingdom Come Deliverance

Anyone going to play this? I'm on the hype train but honestly it looks frustratingly realistic and I saw a few of the development videos about the combat it looks full on while the nerds who made it talked about how unforgiving it would be. It looks like it won't be Darksouls hard but hard because of how the combat is designed.
Hopefully it'll be a good game and give me as many hours as Skyrim has.
 
Guy at work had been talking it up, I dunno, they seem to be promising a lot. Game screams "Steam Sale next Christmas". Combat looks like it could be rewarding after a time.
 
Just watched the video @GhostZ06 posted. The world really does look too plain and realistic to a fault. I'd imagine you'd get bored walking around it pretty quickly. Unlike the Fallouts where there was always something interesting to find or look at. The combat does look interesting though.
 
I hadn’t heard of this until it showed up on Steam’s top sellers. But after watching the following video, I’m officially on the hype train.

 
I like a lot of what the devs have been talking up and a fantasy free medieval rpg sounds incredible, despite how much I love monsters, magic, dwarves, etc. The freedom and choices in quests sounds great but I'm a little skeptical about the performance, bugs at launch and other things since it's a massive game coming from a fairly new studio. The player character looks like he's been touched by a bit of Down's and it's set in medieval Czech Republic but everyone has an English accent. Weird decision. The characters in cutscenes look really stiff, too.

It's only $38 on cdkeys.com....tempting.
 
breadfighter said:
Just watched the video @GhostZ06 posted. The world really does look too plain and realistic to a fault. I'd imagine you'd get bored walking around it pretty quickly. Unlike the Fallouts where there was always something interesting to find or look at. The combat does look interesting though.
i can understand it. the combat looks really confusing, thats my little beef with it....but i might still fuck with it B
 
This is one of those games that's either going to be a masterpiece or a huge flop. I sense it will have poor performance and tons of bugs, but I hope I'm wrong. And I for one love the complex combat system... so much better than mindlessly spamming the same 1 or 2 attacks in a game like Skyrim.
 
I think this has the potential to be a game like Mount & Blade where the game has a lot of flaws but the gameplay is insanely addictive.
 
First day buy for me. Even if it sucks, genre needs more stuff like this.
 
Chubz said:
This is one of those games that's either going to be a masterpiece or a huge flop. I sense it will have poor performance and tons of bugs, but I hope I'm wrong. And I for one love the complex combat system... so much better than mindlessly spamming the same 1 or 2 attacks in a game like Skyrim.
I would expect you're right about the bugs, given this genre's history and the fact that as far as I know, this developer doesn't have the experience of a Bethesda studios. But I'm hopeful that the performance won't be a problem because so far I haven't heard any complaints about it from the people who've had access to the game thus far.

I'm guessing this game will have a lot of problems but will have the innovation and charm that only a small developer unconstrained by public expectations (and a big publisher breathing down their necks) can provide. For instance, Morrowind was a very buggy game with a lot of problems, but it was a deeper (and superior) experience compared to the sequels that followed.
 
If Mount and Blade Bannerlord and this were coming out on the same day Kingdom Come wouldn't even register on my mind.
 
I got it discount already from Green man gaming. Think it was a total of 35% off,
 
Chubz said:
This is one of those games that's either going to be a masterpiece or a huge flop. I sense it will have poor performance and tons of bugs, but I hope I'm wrong. And I for one love the complex combat system... so much better than mindlessly spamming the same 1 or 2 attacks in a game like Skyrim.
Was it this video in the thread that mentioned a For Honor like combat system? The combat in that game is sublime and I'd love to see something similar, which looks like it with KC:D, in a massive rpg.

Woldog said:
If Mount and Blade Bannerlord and this were coming out on the same day Kingdom Come wouldn't even register on my mind.
Only played a little of the first Mount and Blade but I'm pretty damn excited for Bannerlord. I'll be there at release for sure.
 
My one hope is that in this game you can just ignore the main questline like Skyrim. I have no interest in avenging my family, fuck em I wanna slay puss and kill mailmen.
 
Game does look pretty fucking amazing. My only issue is the combat looks like it could be boring.
 
Yeah, looking forward to this the most this year. The realism goes along well since it's based on true events. Will be spending lots of time with alchemy, as that's realistic as well. Worried about bugs, though. This one isn't a pre-order for that huge reason. Could be a real mess.
 
