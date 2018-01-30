Kingdom Come Deliverance

Chubz said: This is one of those games that's either going to be a masterpiece or a huge flop. I sense it will have poor performance and tons of bugs, but I hope I'm wrong. And I for one love the complex combat system... so much better than mindlessly spamming the same 1 or 2 attacks in a game like Skyrim. Click to expand...

I would expect you're right about the bugs, given this genre's history and the fact that as far as I know, this developer doesn't have the experience of a Bethesda studios. But I'm hopeful that the performance won't be a problem because so far I haven't heard any complaints about it from the people who've had access to the game thus far.I'm guessing this game will have a lot of problems but will have the innovation and charm that only a small developer unconstrained by public expectations (and a big publisher breathing down their necks) can provide. For instance, Morrowind was a very buggy game with a lot of problems, but it was a deeper (and superior) experience compared to the sequels that followed.