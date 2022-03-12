Kickboxing Podcast Roundup

Loriquero

Loriquero

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 12, 2013
Messages
1,776
Reaction score
505
There are very few people making quality Kickboxing related content, and sometimes I feel that this content gets less attention that it should, so I will try to keep up with this thread posting last episodes of the Kickboxing podcasts I am aware of:

- ApodcastAboutKickboxing hosted by (twitter) @ApparatusFlatus and @xKaratepath; they focus mainly on the japanese scene, their last episode was on feb 2022 and they talked about RISE World Series 2021 Osaka 2, some Glory and so:



- Kickin' it by @TimWheatonMMA (the only guy with an "MMA surname" I follow on twitter) and @BCuttinoTSMA, they focus a little bit more in the European scene, last episode was on march ¿8? and and they were focusing on Glory 80:



-Warman Kickfighting show by @steventhewarman dude has been doing Kickboxing podcast since... A lot time ago. he talks about everything kickfighting related and he just did an episode today talking about ONE lights out as the good Iman Barlow fanboy he is:

https://lordgaul.podbean.com/e/warman-kickfighting-show-ep-335/
 
This is good to know as I have been looking for kickboxing focused podcasts. There is one called "Kicking in Zubaz" which is ok but the guy only seems to post twice a year now.
 


Tim and the Mechanic talk about Glory 80, also ONE X preview
 
For the Dutch gang. De Kickboks Podcast.

 


ONE X, RISE ElDorado, K‘Festa.5 review, comments on the Wrozek dismiss fiasco and some well deserved bashing on Beyond Kick @Yodsanan
 


Dogman and Xkarate talking about K-1 card of Feb, RISE Eldorado 2022 and K‘Festa 5
 
Last edited:


@BCuttinoTSMA and @TimWheatonMMA talk about next Rise and Krush cards, the new great ONE Muay Thai GP and the current situation of Glory Kickboxing.
 
会讲中文的人，For chinese speakers:



Last week conversation, Josh and Alfie were talking about last week Takeru vs Tenshin conference, they also talked a lot about ONE Kickboxing and Muay Thai series, and today they are going to talk about recent announced #TheMatch2022 fights:
 
Enfusion 106 and Glory 80 Studio event preview:
 
I hosted this Podcast in spanish language, my guests were David Leonardo Bárcena, the writer of the "Historia del Kickboxing en Japón" book, Jesús Cabello: the trainer of Alex Rivas, Cristina Morales and Jorge Varela (All of them fought in K-1 Japan), and Cristian Bosch: the trainer of Ignacio Capllonch and Federico Roma (two Tenshin‘s former opponents) If you understand some spanish you could give it a try.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
News GLORY puts their Lightweight and Women divisions on hold
Replies
4
Views
475
Snubnoze707
Snubnoze707

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,784
Messages
55,306,922
Members
174,731
Latest member
The tech_Panda

Share this page

Back
Top