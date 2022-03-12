Kickboxing Podcast Roundup

There are very few people making quality Kickboxing related content, and sometimes I feel that this content gets less attention that it should, so I will try to keep up with this thread posting last episodes of the Kickboxing podcasts I am aware of:hosted by (twitter) @ApparatusFlatus and @xKaratepath; they focus mainly on the japanese scene, their last episode was on feb 2022 and they talked about RISE World Series 2021 Osaka 2, some Glory and so:by @TimWheatonMMA (the only guy with an "MMA surname" I follow on twitter) and @BCuttinoTSMA, they focus a little bit more in the European scene, last episode was on march ¿8? and and they were focusing on Glory 80:by @steventhewarman dude has been doing Kickboxing podcast since... A lot time ago. he talks about everything kickfighting related and he just did an episode today talking about ONE lights out as the good Iman Barlow fanboy he is: