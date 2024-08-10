Kickboxing in Ottawa

I've been gym shopping and could use some advice. I'm looking to take up kickboxing, and I'm looking to find a good gym. I've trained boxing for a year steady and was on and off for about three years beforehand. I'm preferably looking for a place where they don't make you spar heavily all the time, as I've had issues focusing at work the day after getting rocked in sparring in the past.





Some years ago I tried a few classes at a place called Therien Ottawa south. The guy who ran the place is an absolute legend with two wins over Ernesto Hoost (no fucking cap) and they had some actual fighters. Unfortunately the class had too many fat soccer moms for my liking and seemed a bit boxercisey - maybe that was just my skewed . I was gonna give it a few more tries but then my alcoholism caught up to me and I had to take some time off to focus on my health.



I'm now sober, 20 pounds lighter, and interested in giving kickboxing another try as boxing is starting to bore me. I'm looking to learn real techniques, and I'm open to Muay Thai and any other style of kickboxing at all. I'm 29 years old and I hope I'm not too old.



Any advice?