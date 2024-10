Maybe I am jaded but I need to see a little more than a caption and sad music. If some jokester decided to take the same clip and put the caption Kham meets future wife then have the Ooingo Boingo song in the background. I would have a totally different perception of what happened.The whole setup with meeting an orph@n while holding a mic is weird. I will wait for the full clip to come out without the sad incredible hulk music in the background. I am assuming it is a TV show and he is making wishes happen or something.