Khamzat explains his illness

07:30

Doctors removed about half his Thyroid gland in his throat. Gets temperatures a lot. From training all the time and contact with fans, who approach him regardless if they are healthy or infected. Had 6 surgeries thus far. Got a fewer before the Usman fight and hoped to get a quick choke.



Not an expert but in my final year of medical school.You can perform a hemithyroidectomy, which is essentially removing one lobe of the thyroid gland. However, this is usually done to test if a lump is cancerous or not? It can also be performed if you have an overactive thyroid gland to sort of even out the hormones being secreted.I'd assume the latter is the reason Khamzat had it removed. An overactive thyroid can cause symptoms such as heart palpitations, fatigue, sleep problems and weight loss/digestive issues, so wouldn't bode well for weight cuts. However, a hemithyroidectomy is like a last resort, extreme treatment option, so must have been a pretty aggressive or unresponsive case.Hope he's okay.