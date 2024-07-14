Rumored Khamzat Chimaev vs Colby Covington in the works for a 5 round fight

Who would take an eventual fight between them?

  • Total voters
    18
  • This poll will close: .
Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,681
Reaction score
6,755
As we all know, before they ended up booking Chimaev vs Costa, the UFC tried for a long time to get Chimaev vs Covington done. There were some problems with Colby
not wanting to be underneath Makhachev vs Oliveira for starters, and secondly that the co-main event spot not had been planned to span five rounds. Colby delayed the signing,
but got his chance at the WW title around half a year later instead.

After not delivering at all against Leon, Colby has said he would like to try on Chimaev again, still in those same circumstances though:

“In a five-round fight, I would be super intrigued by that fight. And I always told the UFC I want this guy in a main event! I don’t think he can last. His cardio doesn’t look that good.
His last fight he fought Usman at 185 on one weeks’ notice, and I thought Usman won the fight on visuals. The second and third rounds, he was just coasting to a victory. So I think
he’s going to get exposed soon. He doesn’t have good cardio, and he’s not as good as everybody thinks he is.”

According to Lowkick MMA, they have now gotten access to a new Russian interview where Chimaev has said the following:

"The UFC told me my next fight is Covington. They said this time it is certainly happening, so let's see. My desires for this fight? I'm hungry and I want to spill his blood. Just mauling
and smashing, I will go out there and do what I do. I am aiming for another performance bonus, it will be fun!"
 
Unless he has fallen off a cliff, I've got Covington.

Someone known for a limitless gas tank in a 5 rounder vs someone that seems to blow his wad quickly?
 
That could be fun, hope it happens, wish it was Costa vs Khamzat instead.

Costa as the back-up fighter would work.​
 
LOL. Covington wanted to go down in weight if anything. I'll be very surprised if Colby accepts Khamzat at 185.

And if this fight gets scheduled at 170, I'd bet good money on Khamzat missing weight and the fight being cancelled.
 
Colby is washed and Khamzat is barely alive half the time, intriguing stuff. High Level!!!
 
Its a twitter spaces fight. Tune in for live commentary
 
Just wait for this pussy canzat to say he has diarrhoea again,

Literally shitting his panties shook.
 
Khamzat has a huge size advantage. Colby has zero wins over current UFC fighters and is older.

Khamzat will smesh him into Bolivian. But this fight almost certainly doesn't happen. Colby doesn't fight larger, younger fighters who are in their primes.
 
Contempt said:
Unless he has fallen off a cliff, I've got Covington.

Someone known for a limitless gas tank in a 5 rounder vs someone that seems to blow his wad quickly?
Click to expand...
That Colby that fought Leon gets destroyed by Khamzat lol wouldn't even be close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,779
Messages
55,853,106
Members
174,968
Latest member
BowieJJ

Share this page

Back
Top