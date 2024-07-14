As we all know, before they ended up booking Chimaev vs Costa, the UFC tried for a long time to get Chimaev vs Covington done. There were some problems with Colby

not wanting to be underneath Makhachev vs Oliveira for starters, and secondly that the co-main event spot not had been planned to span five rounds. Colby delayed the signing,

but got his chance at the WW title around half a year later instead.



After not delivering at all against Leon, Colby has said he would like to try on Chimaev again, still in those same circumstances though:



“In a five-round fight, I would be super intrigued by that fight. And I always told the UFC I want this guy in a main event! I don’t think he can last. His cardio doesn’t look that good.

His last fight he fought Usman at 185 on one weeks’ notice, and I thought Usman won the fight on visuals. The second and third rounds, he was just coasting to a victory. So I think

he’s going to get exposed soon. He doesn’t have good cardio, and he’s not as good as everybody thinks he is.”



According to Lowkick MMA, they have now gotten access to a new Russian interview where Chimaev has said the following:



"The UFC told me my next fight is Covington. They said this time it is certainly happening, so let's see. My desires for this fight? I'm hungry and I want to spill his blood. Just mauling

and smashing, I will go out there and do what I do. I am aiming for another performance bonus, it will be fun!"