Media Khamzat Chimaev enters new training camp (Chechnya instead of Dubai)

From https://vk.com/wall-68881927_3644393

Khamzat Chimaev STARTED PREPARATIONS for his next fight in the UFC.

Khamzat implements training camp together with the Akhmat fight club in the mountains 🏔"

Your thoughts about him doing this with locals in Chechnya? Less risky in terms of health than fighters from all over the world coming to the gym in Dubai?
I wonder about the actual quality over there though
 
Damn sadly I think this is the end for him. I say this as a fan too.
 
This dude REALLY doesn't care about a US visa anymore at this point

It's Abu Dhabi or bust
 
coolfight3r said:
Damn sadly I think this is the end for him. I say this as a fan too.
I genuinely believe his problems came from the chechen leader interfering woth his life, making him jump hoops and do whatever he wants yoh can tell that brought a lot of stress and problems To him because he doesnt Have a choice now.

And when you look at khabib who's targeted by russia and putin now you know its dead serious to go with whatever they want. Khamzat will probably start posting things about the war now and pose more with khaderov. All the politics wont let him be in peak shape for his fights
 
eddi said:
I genuinely believe his problems came from the chechen leader interfering woth his life, making him jump hoops and do whatever he wants yoh can tell that brought a lot of stress and problems To him because he doesnt Have a choice now.

And when you look at khabib who's targeted by russia and putin now you know its dead serious to go with whatever they want. Khamzat will probably start posting things about the war now and pose more with khaderov. All the politics wont let him be in peak shape for his fights
sounds like he is doing everything he can to tank his career
 
Awesome. Training with a questionable fight club that assaults journalists. For a guy already banned from entering the US due to connections with Kadyrov, this is a logical move. The UFC just need to cut this guy, although I can see Dana being on board with assaulting journalists.

Journalist claims being beaten for investigation about "Akhmat" fight club

Medical officers diagnosed journalist Andrei Afanasiev with a broken nose. He was beaten in the Amur Region after launching an investigation with regard to managers of the local branch of the "Akhmat" fight club. Andrei Afanasiev said that attackers explained their actions as revenge for his...
