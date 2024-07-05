Unheralded Truth
From https://vk.com/wall-68881927_3644393
"Khamzat Chimaev STARTED PREPARATIONS for his next fight in the UFC.
Khamzat implements training camp together with the Akhmat fight club in the mountains 🏔"
Your thoughts about him doing this with locals in Chechnya? Less risky in terms of health than fighters from all over the world coming to the gym in Dubai?
I wonder about the actual quality over there though
