Khalil Going Full Thai at Ceremonial Weigh-In

Leonard Haid

Leonard Haid

Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
Joined
Nov 17, 2016
Messages
9,358
Reaction score
5,344
1. The Wai (ไหว้), the ubiquitous Thai gesture, the heart and soul gesture of Thai culture.
2. A Phra Khun Phaen (พระขุนแผน), or Buddha-image amulet, often worn as a necklace.
3. The Mongkol (มงคล)
4. The Pha Khao Ma (ผ้าขาวม้า) , one of the most traditional Thai cloths, worn all over Thailand.

Khalil looks dialed in.

1728106301853.png
 

Attachments

  • 1728105613018.png
    1728105613018.png
    376.6 KB · Views: 2
Leonard Haid said:
1. The Wai (ไหว้), the ubiquitous Thai gesture, the heart and soul gesture of Thai culture.
2. A Phra Khun Phaen (พระขุนแผน), or Buddha-image amulet, often worn as a necklace.
3. The Mongkol (มงคล)
4. The Pha Khao Ma (ผ้าขาวม้า) , one of the most traditional Thai cloths, worn all over Thailand.

Khalil looks dialed in.

View attachment 1065621
Click to expand...
That's cultural appropriation!

newspress-collage-22092484-1651282105383.jpg
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Ready for a stand up war. Good to see.

No Pra Jiad tho? So not full Thai?
Click to expand...
I noticed that too. Good observation. Maybe because it's something you only wear in the ring? Or maybe it just didn't occur to him. Let's see if he wears one tonight. And let's see if his walkout music is Muay Thai music.
 
Last edited:
Get To Da Choppa said:
That's cultural appropriation!

newspress-collage-22092484-1651282105383.jpg
Click to expand...
Only if the people from that culture would be affronted. I assure you though, Thais would be VERY pleased to see Khalil doing this. It's flattering to them. It's not just a costume to him; he's a legit Muay Thai slash MMA warrior, trained in Thailand.
 
Good for Rountree. I hope he makes it a fight. Hopefully the fight is good enough one way or another that it warrants a rematch. Leaving that Russian goon with a HORRIBLE fight IQ, who can't fight in the US and tries to get everyone to fight him in the Middle East even further out in to the future for a title shot.

{<jordan}

magomed-ankalaev-paul-craig.gif
 
I will die laughing if he has people carrying the picture of the king when he does his walkout.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,838
Messages
56,285,342
Members
175,146
Latest member
KhaledDJ

Share this page

Back
Top