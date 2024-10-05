Khalil Going Full Thai at Ceremonial Weigh-In

Leonard Haid
Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
1. The Wai (ไหว้), the ubiquitous Thai gesture, the heart and soul gesture of Thai culture.
2. A Phra Khun Phaen (พระขุนแผน), or Buddha-image amulet, often worn as a necklace.
3. The Mongkol (มงคล)
4. The Pha Khao Ma (ผ้าขาวม้า) , one of the most traditional Thai cloths, worn all over Thailand.
Khalil looks dialed in.
