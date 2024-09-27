When rare praise from Conor McGregor on "under-utilized legal strike" got Khalil Rountree Jr. smiling ear-to-ear Conor McGregor once applauded Khalil Rountree Jr. for executing an uncommon strike on his opponent.

"Well, one of the things that I actually learned from Conor was precision. He spoke about precision multiple times, and so it's not something that I practiced, but I do practice precision. So, I saw the exact spot that I wanted to kick, and that's what I aimed for, and yeah, it landed as close to the spot.""It means the world [to me]. Conor McGregor is one of my favorite fighters, absolutely. And so, to see that last night, that put a smile on my face from ear-to-ear. That was so cool. Conor McGregor pretty much gave me props and said that I did something that wasn’t boring; that’s cool. I didn’t even know that he was watching."