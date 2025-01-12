Khabib unfairly kicked off plane

What? Are we sure this isn't a skit or anything? You can't get removed for literally no reason. Sounds like he had an argument with someone before the video started



Edit: It's because he's sitting in front of the emergency exit and the FA seems concerned. Anyone sitting there is asked if they can handle emergency situations. If they think you can't, you are asked to move to a different seat.



Probably a bit unfair but he could've just switch seats. As soon as they make the call that's it. Calling it racism is kinda a stretch. She didn't say anything about the dude next to Khabib, who looks just like him.