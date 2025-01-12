Khabib unfairly kicked off plane

GilErick
Some Karen apparently said she not comfortable with Russian Muslim looking dude near the exit door of the plane
He handled it professionally and calmly but ended up being kicked out. Not a good look for the US
Edit : apparently old clip, and Khabib didn’t have proper English to confirm he can assist in emergency situation. Thanks @loisestrad
