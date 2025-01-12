  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Khabib unfairly kicked off plane

GilErick

GilErick

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 16, 2014
Messages
1,173
Reaction score
1,593
Some Karen apparently said she not comfortable with Russian Muslim looking dude near the exit door of the plane
He handled it professionally and calmly but ended up being kicked out. Not a good look for the US
Edit : apparently old clip, and Khabib didn’t have proper English to confirm he can assist in emergency situation. Thanks @loisestrad

 
Last edited:
What? Are we sure this isn't a skit or anything? You can't get removed for literally no reason. Sounds like he had an argument with someone before the video started

Edit: It's because he's sitting in front of the emergency exit and the FA seems concerned. Anyone sitting there is asked if they can handle emergency situations. If they think you can't, you are asked to move to a different seat.

Probably a bit unfair but he could've just switch seats. As soon as they make the call that's it. Calling it racism is kinda a stretch. She didn't say anything about the dude next to Khabib, who looks just like him.
 
Last edited:
13Seconds said:
What? Are we sure this isn't a skit or anything? You can't get removed for literally no reason. Sounds like he had an argument with someone before the video started
Click to expand...
Yeah, there is CERTAINLY something else going on here U. U Kicking him off the plane in this way is social and career suicide o_ O

Nobody would willingly do that >-<
 
Took me literally 30 seconds to find: "CONTEXT: Khabib was seated near a emergency exit row, was asked if he could assist during an emergency, after not initially understanding the question the flight attendant asked him to leave, thinking he doesn’t understand English"
 
loisestrad said:
Took me literally 30 seconds to find: "CONTEXT: Khabib was seated near a emergency exit row, was asked if he could assist during an emergency, after not initially understanding the question the flight attendant asked him to leave, thinking he doesn’t understand English"
Click to expand...
From what I read he seemed to have understood the question and said yes but still got kicked off
 
Some of the YouTube comments are hysterical <lol>


When they figure out who he is they're gunna be crying

Which airline? So we can do propaganda campaign against them..

Lol. Let them know who he is. You know what? I don't blame them with people like elon musk being on planet earth

If it ends up being a white lady who was scared because he spoke in another language with a beard ......... no comment. He better sue em.

[<dunn]
 
Thank you for clarifying this , ts. I thought this event occurred this week on their way to the USA …
 
That's messed up, but if they felt concern than it's understandable. Ignorance is bliss.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,143
Messages
56,761,006
Members
175,388
Latest member
Lucas Daniel Colaço

Share this page

Back
Top