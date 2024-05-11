Media Khabib owes over $3 million in taxes

Unbecoming behavior from someone who is considered the GOAT to some. I went to school for accounting and learned that it is important to pay taxes. Khabib’s bank accounts have been frozen.

Other sources:

tribune.com.pk

MMA Icon Khabib’s accounts frozen due to $3 million tax debt | The Express Tribune

Some of former UFC champion’s firms now reportedly closed over irregularities uncovered by Russian authorities
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

www.essentiallysports.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly in Deep Waters as $3.3M Trouble with Russian Feds Sparks Controversy

Multiple reports suggest that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is alleged to owe $3.3 million in taxes in Russia.
www.essentiallysports.com
 
Dana right now:
exc.gif
 
Is it time for Conor 2 ... or an uncensored Onlyfans hot tub vid ?

<{titihmm}>
 
The Bronze Bomber Joe Louis had to return to the ring after tax problems, will Khabib follow the same path? A way past his prime Louis lost to Rocky Marciano… Will Khabib return to fight the modern day ‘Rocky?’ Could Khabib vs Sean O’Malley be in our future?
 
