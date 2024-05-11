Corrado Soprano
Unbecoming behavior from someone who is considered the GOAT to some. I went to school for accounting and learned that it is important to pay taxes. Khabib’s bank accounts have been frozen.
Other sources:
MMA Icon Khabib’s accounts frozen due to $3 million tax debt | The Express Tribune
Some of former UFC champion’s firms now reportedly closed over irregularities uncovered by Russian authorities
tribune.com.pk
Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly in Deep Waters as $3.3M Trouble with Russian Feds Sparks Controversy
Multiple reports suggest that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is alleged to owe $3.3 million in taxes in Russia.
www.essentiallysports.com