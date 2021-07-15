Khabib: Islam Makhachev finishes Poirier, mauls Oliveira

Kha'bless said: That's how it is when other guys in the division show huge potential to be Champ. Think back when Pettis, RDA, Eddie and Conor were Champ, the conversation was ALWAYS how would they do vs Khabib. It didn't matter who had the title, they were never considered the absolute best of the division with Khabib's shadow over them. Click to expand...

I get what you are saying but he is a champ that came back from adversity and being written off. He has shown more heart than most in a position that was bad but somehow seems to be doubted for the 10 best fights of his career of shit that happened a while back.....my only knock on him is that he wants to prove his toughness to everyone like how how he came out in R2 of his fight with Michael Chandler, guard down, walking forward and swinging.