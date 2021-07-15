Khabib: Islam Makhachev finishes Poirier, mauls Oliveira

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Thank you for doing OP's job . And yes Islam is the future .I think he’s a little bit ahead of all these guys,” Khabib told Brett Okamoto. “I truly believe he can finish Dustin Poirier. Maybe Dustin’s gonna be upset, but I truly believe he can finish Dustin Poirier. He can maul Charles Oliveira. I don’t think Charles can play with him like this, all jiu-jitsu guard. We just need time and no accidents.”
He seems like a calmer more calculated Khabib. Part of the reason Khabib was so fun to watch was the aggression he brought when mauling guy's. I can still appreciate Islam's skillIm excited for islams future but I am not excpecting another Khabib.
I like how everyone keeps writing the guy who has won 10 of last fights with 9 finishes and is the champ of the division off. Somehow he doesn't matter and it's either Dustin or Islam who are the uncrowned champs....
I was just thinking this. Islam's been getting so much hype I worry he might get overconfident and get Adriano'd again.Yea yea we know he has all the talent in the world but he also got KTFO and Dustin Poirier just happens to be pretty good at doing that
I was just thinking this. Islam's been getting so much hype I worry he might get overconfident and get Adriano'd again.
He doesn't have his coach's chin.He's packing glass for sure, I believe a jab from his Ramos buckled his knees.
I get what you are saying but he is a champ that came back from adversity and being written off. He has shown more heart than most in a position that was bad but somehow seems to be doubted for the 10 best fights of his career of shit that happened a while back.....my only knock on him is that he wants to prove his toughness to everyone like how how he came out in R2 of his fight with Michael Chandler, guard down, walking forward and swinging.That's how it is when other guys in the division show huge potential to be Champ. Think back when Pettis, RDA, Eddie and Conor were Champ, the conversation was ALWAYS how would they do vs Khabib. It didn't matter who had the title, they were never considered the absolute best of the division with Khabib's shadow over them.