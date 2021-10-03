GreatSaintGuillotine
You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
Yes, yes another Khabib thread but this was a cool little clip from an interview Khabib posted on his channel. Gives a lot of insight about his faith. Besides the haters need more Khabib stuff to bitch about.
-interviewer asks him about how he is so open with his faith
- Khabib tells a story about DC inviting him to a party and having to decline
- says everyone chooses for themselves how they live and he respects that
- tells a story about Alex Ferguson offering him wine. He declined but instead of explaining his faith he says "you don't understand brother, If I drink I can smash everybody"