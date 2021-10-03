Media Khabib interview: If I drink I can smash all of you

GreatSaintGuillotine

GreatSaintGuillotine

You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
17,880
Reaction score
7,360

Yes, yes another Khabib thread but this was a cool little clip from an interview Khabib posted on his channel. Gives a lot of insight about his faith. Besides the haters need more Khabib stuff to bitch about.

-interviewer asks him about how he is so open with his faith

- Khabib tells a story about DC inviting him to a party and having to decline

- says everyone chooses for themselves how they live and he respects that

- tells a story about Alex Ferguson offering him wine. He declined but instead of explaining his faith he says "you don't understand brother, If I drink I can smash everybody"
 
I like Khabib, he's got integrity. He walks the talk, pretty rare thing these days.




Sorry, had to do it........

bwnQQTyO0-1PRbEkoLhs_iftaARW40EtjaXp7B2wsvo.jpg
 
Last edited:
So, he’s afraid he can’t control himself with a single drink? What misconceptions does he have of boos? It’s a single drink. Relax, guy.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
- tells a story about Alex Ferguson offering him wine. He declined but instead of explaining his faith he says "you don't understand brother, If I drink I can smash everybody"
Click to expand...
690.jpg


<Dany07>

STFU...Clearly he has never been drunk....Imagine this 5'10 155lbs(180lbs inshape fight weight at best) guy thinking he was the shit and starting shit with Ngannou with 6 months of training......Khabib would get destroyed.



Clearly this dudes EGO needs check....maybe if he got drunk, he would quickly realize why weight classes exist.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,702
Messages
55,021,590
Members
174,554
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top