Media Khabib has broke down Leon Edwards' whole MMA game, given Belal the master gameplan

LoveMyMMA said:
Is Belal good enough to execute it to perfection though?

That's the question.

Should be a fun fight. I think it'll be much closer than the first fight.
He CAN follow a gameplan. Thats one things he is really good at.

He sticks to what works and wins.
 
And its entirely possible that the first fights momentum could've started swaying in Belal's favor in the later rounds.

Everyone is saying this fight is gonna be boring but I dont think so, I think Belal is really gonna go after it especially after RD 3 which is gonna bring the best out of Leon Edwards. The clinch striking and especially the elbows from Leon should be interesting.
 
HHJ said:
Gimme a break dude, That coulda woulda stuff dont mean nothing here.

Also sayin shit like "not sure what he has to teach Belal" is some goofy ass hater shit to say.
I never said that.

I said not sure what he has to teach that other guy.

Whoever he is.
 
Too bad for the eye-poke for Belal... I think that was the best chance/time for him to beat Leon.

The Leon he's facing this week has been battle tested against Usman twice and Colby. Maybe Belal has more confidence in his conditioning to stick with constant pressure and grappling, than Colby and Usman.... we'll see.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Khabib would have lost to Leon, so not sure what he has to teach to that other dude.
Which Leon are we talking about here? This 2024 version of Leon?

If you make that fight any time up until when Khabib retired (October 2020) he's the betting favorite & likely wins.
 
Belal's confidence seems to be at an all time high. I still doubt he will beat Leon.
 
svmr_db said:
Which Leon are we talking about here? This 2024 version of Leon?

If you make that fight any time up until when Khabib retired (October 2020) he's the betting favorite & likely wins.
Nah
 
Yes saying shit like Khabib would've beat WW and MW champs, he would've retire 50-0 means nothing
We need to look at the bum level title defense and not could've would've
 
Brigfa2 said:
Yes saying shit like Khabib would've beat WW and MW champs, he would've retire 50-0 means nothing
We need to look at the bum level title defense and not could've would've
LHW champs too!
 
