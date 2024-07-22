I doubt there's anything in there that Usman's camp or Colby's camp couldn't figure out in preparation for their fight.
"Okay Belal, we gonna do different than Colby. In our plan, we gonna try to win the fight"Different coaches, different perspectives.
Khabib is a terrific coach himself. I'm sure his gameplan is different than that of Colby's camp.
"Okay Belal, we gonna do different than Colby. In our plan, we gonna try to win the fight"
Belal: Whoa. Dude.
He CAN follow a gameplan. Thats one things he is really good at.Is Belal good enough to execute it to perfection though?
That's the question.
Should be a fun fight. I think it'll be much closer than the first fight.
And its entirely possible that the first fights momentum could've started swaying in Belal's favor in the later rounds.Is Belal good enough to execute it to perfection though?
That's the question.
Should be a fun fight. I think it'll be much closer than the first fight.
Khabib would have lost to Leon, so not sure what he has to teach to that other dude.
Gimme a break dude, That coulda woulda stuff dont mean nothing here.Khabib would have lost to Leon, so not sure what he has to teach to that other dude.
I never said that.Gimme a break dude, That coulda woulda stuff dont mean nothing here.
Also sayin shit like "not sure what he has to teach Belal" is some goofy ass hater shit to say.
Khabib would have lost to Leon, so not sure what he has to teach to that other dude.
NahWhich Leon are we talking about here? This 2024 version of Leon?
If you make that fight any time up until when Khabib retired (October 2020) he's the betting favorite & likely wins.
Yes saying shit like Khabib would've beat WW and MW champs, he would've retire 50-0 means nothingGimme a break dude, That coulda woulda stuff dont mean nothing here.
Also sayin shit like "not sure what he has to teach Belal" is some goofy ass hater shit to say.
Yes saying shit like Khabib would've beat WW and MW champs, he would've retire 50-0 means nothing
We need to look at the bum level title defense and not could've would've