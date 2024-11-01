Media Khabib binge-watch brought to you by the UFC!

Khabib fight marathon per official UFC YouTube page.

God I love watching sheer excellence and success personified! Loved by many, and hated by a good number as well (a few of whom will gladly scavenge for ANYTHING to discredit the guy), Khabib to me is the epitome of willpower, mental toughness and perspicacity both in and out of the cage. One of the GOATS, and certainly - to me - the GOAT at handling a career that has extended well beyond fighting!

Enjoy, Shermanos! And you can seethe and writhe and wail and moan in here, too, haters and detractors alike!

The Bathtub Brigade doth not mind!

 
