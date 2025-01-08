Media Kevin Lee compares UFC fighter pay to waitress tips at Applebee's

Is this Kevin Fighter Lee or Kevin Former Fighter Lee? I lost track.

If MMA needs a 50/50 split promotion, then he should start one, and make it successful.
 
There was an Aussie guy that he said it worked out to be less than he would make working at McDonalds.

I can't be fucked finding the interview, but it was the samurai celebration guy

tyson-pedro-celebrate-ufc-knockout.gif


Tyson Pedro
 
Honestly, as "independent contractors", they should be allowed to accept tips from fans on a UFC broadcast, like many streamers do on other platforms and make millions from. However, the UFC would never allow their "independent contractors" such liberty.
 
There is no McDonald's job on Earth you have the ability to simply work 1 night and make many thousands
 
They can give Kevin lee
They can give Kevin lee 50/50 on the amount he brings to the company i sure he wouldn't like that... no he wants 50 /50 of everybody else hard work lol
 
Exactly why we have DWCS and “new talent” all the time. They fight cheap and are just glad to be invited to the party with the cool kids

Just calling yourself a “UFC” fighter has carried a little value to it, and the UFC knows it and charges you for it by low-balling
 
Kevin Lee wants back in the UFC. Kevin Lee decides to criticize UFCs awful pay structure. Hmm. This probably won't turn out well for him
 
He's absolutely correct.

The reason we have no roster depth and old one skilled farts at heavyweight is talented athletes that size will not get brain damage live on PPV for 12k pay.

The idea that 15% of revenue is suitable / equitable is absurd. We're paying out the nose for a low quality product. I want to see well paid full time athletes at their best. Half the roster has a second job, its bush league.
 
U Fight Cheap fighter cut, not waitress tips.

Of course you may have got that and are making a shit joke, but it's Sherdog so it's always hard to tell.
 
IF you just taking my order bring my drinks... and cleaning the table for the next customer ( your job) if you nice you get 15 % if your a ass you lucky i tip at all there no you got to tip shit its base on your service! if you an ass you get ass pay! way way too many unionized government workers here think somehow they have human right to a job whether or not they do it right lol...😂 screw that..
 
Kevin's also the guy who demanded Eagle FC (Hi Khabib!) pay his purses in bitcoin to help him make more money because their purses weren't enough in his view either. To fight Diego Sanchez lmao.

Which if he didn't sell then 4 years later was a good idea given today's bitcoin prices. But so was simply taking whatever your USD purse was and having invested it yourself in whatever, bitcoin included, to make more money than what your purse was.

Which is literally how the entire rest of the world makes more money than simply their pay but we just bypass with fighters for some reason.
 
