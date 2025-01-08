lmao maybe in sf or some progressive shitholeTipping is like 25 percent minimum now....
If you're a complete asshole and planning never to return to the same restaurant, maybe. Or perhaps you like the taste of piss in your food?It's more like 12%.
20 is on the low end. Go look when you order something and they flip the screen around.lmao maybe in sf or some progressive shithole
Honestly, as "independent contractors", they should be allowed to accept tips from fans on a UFC broadcast, like many streamers do on other platforms and make millions from. However, the UFC would never allow their "independent contractors" such liberty.Maybe fighters can post their cashapp in the post fight interview and gets viewers tips for good fights. Pony up ya cheap bastards
There is no McDonald's job on Earth you have the ability to simply work 1 night and make many thousandsThere was an Aussie guy that he said it worked out to be less than he would make working at McDonalds.
I can't be fucked finding the interview, but it was the samurai celebration guy
Tyson Pedro
They can give Kevin lee 50/50 on the amount he brings to the company i sure he wouldn't like that... no he wants 50 /50 of everybody else hard work lolIs this Kevin Fighter Lee or Kevin Former Fighter Lee? I lost track.
If MMA needs a 50/50 split promotion, then he should start one, and make it successful.
IF you just taking my order bring my drinks... and cleaning the table for the next customer ( your job) if you nice you get 15 % if your a ass you lucky i tip at all there no you got to tip shit its base on your service! if you an ass you get ass pay! way way too many unionized government workers here think somehow they have human right to a job whether or not they do it right lol... screw that..If you're a complete asshole and planning never to return to the same restaurant, maybe. Or perhaps you like the taste of piss in your food?
Kevin's also the guy who demanded Eagle FC (Hi Khabib!) pay his purses in bitcoin to help him make more money because their purses weren't enough in his view either. To fight Diego Sanchez lmao.Is this Kevin Fighter Lee or Kevin Former Fighter Lee? I lost track.
