JBJ was here said: If you're a complete asshole and planning never to return to the same restaurant, maybe. Or perhaps you like the taste of piss in your food? Click to expand...

IF you just taking my order bring my drinks... and cleaning the table for the next customer ( your job) if you nice you get 15 % if your a ass you lucky i tip at all there no you got to tip shit its base on your service! if you an ass you get ass pay! way way too many unionized government workers here think somehow they have human right to a job whether or not they do it right lol...screw that..