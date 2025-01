First it was matt serra when he was making a name for him self



According the commentators it's Travis lutter yesterday



Yes Travis is a black belt, but if anyone seen him fight while on the ground.

Knows

He's basic sub par fighter who makes huge mistakes while defending, only performs basic movements.



When Travis fought, I've always felt his capabilities are exaggerated based on him being a black belt ,

Watching Holland yesterday aids to the Travis exaggerated claims





i have seen guys get awarded black belts doing zero jujitsu winning over a non black belt fighter... so.....