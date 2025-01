Unheralded Truth said: Gunnar is such an enigma, man. Not a weight cutter and would probably thrive at LW - and yet he's just never fighting.



It's impossible to tell how he will do here, but yeah, I take Gunnar by sub I guess.

Gunnar was one of the first prodigies/super prospects. Made his pro MMA debut at 18. At 16 he began BJJ, by 20 was a Renzo Gracie black belt and placed 4th at the ADCCs in Openweight beating Jeff Monson. Dude was a multiple time Karate champion in Iceland as well. He was like 10-0 and 24 when the UFC signed him, I thought he'd be a world champ back then, was talking about this kid back in 2010 hyping him up as one of the best talents nobody knew about.Here's Gunnars deal though, he's a martial artist, not a fighter. He didn't like the idea of cutting weight, so he didn't do it. He hates traveling so he never really wanted to train far away from home thusly he stuck to his gym in Iceland and sometimes Straightblast in Ireland as it's closest. He's a guy who had a great mind, he learns insanely quick and is high intelligence but the competitive drive isn't there, if he had trained under top gyms with proper wrestling coaches and teammates who had such strengths, if he had a serious strength and conditioning coach and routine, if he went to Thailand on his time off and trained at Tiger and had a great boxing coach back home etc. If he was willing to cut the weight to make 155lbs...he coulda been that guy who beat Khabib, it sounds crazy but he had that kind of potential. Khabib was super talented but also had the insane drive and determination.Gunnar is happy owning a gym, being financially stable and spending lots of time with his family. He's old now, just taking fights here and there.