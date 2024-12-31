Mcgregor vs Logan Paul is set to have the highest payout pursue in the history of fighting.



Rumored to be funded by Mukesh who is worth more than 100 billion, Mcgregor and Paul is each expected to bring in a payday of 250 million, for a cool 500 million pursue between them. (Dana White is estimated to be worth 500 million).







Kevin Holland weighs in on who he is riding with. He gives a stone cold answer:



“How much coke did Conor have the night before?... Man, I'm going Conor still, f**k it... Yeah, f**k yeah, we got Conor, we got Conor. Conor from Roadhouse is a bad motherf**ker."



