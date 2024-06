He was 38 I think when he fought Tito the first time and showed great heart in that fight dropping Tito midway through until he took too much damage.



The thing about Ken is that a lot of ignorant ass people that never watched Pancrase judge him based upon his late UFC fights which is ridiculous, he defeated Bas(2), Maurice Smith, Royce Gracie(Draw), Dan Severn, Kimo(2), Funaki, Oleg Taktarov(Draw), had a razor thin decision loss to Don Frye and was beating the piss out of Fujita until he started to experience heart palpitations I'm sure he would have won that one.