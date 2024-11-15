  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Keep my wife's name out yo mouth

Screen Shot 2024-11-15 at 7.24.01 AM.png



Shit was cold blooded

I'm gonna watch Jon tomorrow fo sho but this is the thing I've been looking forward to, it's just so fucked up and so great.

I swear to god if I go to bed tonight with an image of Jake Paul standing over Tyson like fucking Ali vs Frazier

And putting it on Netflix. Wow. If you told me the company that mailed me Beetlejuice in 1998 would be hosting the former heavyweight champ of the world vs a blonde blue eyed dork for the entire world a quarter of a century later..

Crazy times.
 
Didn't Jake Paul mention Mike's dead daughter... u_u ?

Grounds for a severe beating!
 
He slapped Jake so hard he made him fall in love with him lol Jake is literally trying to kiss him 😅
 
