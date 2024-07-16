Kayla Harrison / Julianna Pena going back and forth

Arm Barbarian
@Titanium
Jul 17, 2013
41,848
34,629
'I've been tested by USADA since I was 12 years old'... Kayla Harrison slams Julianna Pena for recent accusation
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has made an accusation about Kayla Harrison, to which the world champion Judoka has responded.
Pena suggesting Harrison might be looking a bit sus on the eye test of being all natty.
Harrison says she's been being tested since she was a kid.
I actually wouldn't mind this match up happening between these two.
