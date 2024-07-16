Kayla Harrison / Julianna Pena going back and forth

I personally would rather watch a UFC Fight where I know the two fighters Do Not Like each other -- and are going to go all out to defeat their opponent.

I have this unsettling cringe and suspicion when fighters exchange a hug during competition -- which seems to be happening more and more often, especially at the start of the last scheduled Round of the fight.
 
'I've been tested by USADA since I was 12 years old'... Kayla Harrison slams Julianna Pena for recent accusation

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has made an accusation about Kayla Harrison, to which the world champion Judoka has responded.
Pena suggesting Harrison might be looking a bit sus on the eye test of being all natty.

Harrison says she's been being tested since she was a kid.

I actually would mind this match up happening between these two.
bMi-2p.gif
 
Pena has talked her way into title fights in the past. And assuming she’s healthy, she will probably be next for a TS.

Which is utterly ridiculous. Amanda pounded the piss out of her in the rematch. Then was even awarded the instant trilogy. But pulled out because of broken ribs.

That fight was supposed to be in June of 2023. Amanda has since retired. Rocky won the vacant title fight against MBS. How was Pena not ready in time for that vacant title fight?

I don’t get the part where Pena should be in talks for anything other than a number 1 contender fight, at best. Her last fight was July, 2022.. TWO years ago. Her last win was December, 2021.

I’d love to see Harrison beat the shit out of Pena.
 
I mean... Pena is right but I don't mind.

Also, many people seems to hate on Pena but I find her hilarious. She's a fun person to listen to. And she did whoop Nunes once so it adds to her comedy.
 
She beat Amandas ass. Let her talk. Im suprised more females aren't trying to talk shit.

Pena is a personality.
 
Pena better kick some groin or she is going to get slammed & mauled.
 
does juliana pena even fight anymore? her last fight was two years ago.

is she on mat leave?
 
She beat Amandas ass. Let her talk. Im suprised more females aren't trying to talk shit.

Pena is a personality.
Don’t bother mentioning what Amanda was facing going into the first fight with Pena.

It’s harder to justify ridiculous hate if you have to be honest, and provide context though, right?
 
Pena got strangled by De Randamie. Harrison would handle her easily.

The whole division is pretty whatever, though, so… Moving on
 
I mean... Pena is right but I don't mind.

Also, many people seems to hate on Pena but I find her hilarious. She's a fun person to listen to. And she did whoop Nunes once so it adds to her comedy.
I agree. Even if you think Pena was in over her head against Nunes, the fact is she gave us 2 life and death fights where she fought like hell. I find her highly entertaining. She’s ready to give it her all in the octagon. And yes her trash talk has some fire to it because you know she’s ready to throw down. She’s a scrappy lady.
 
Peña trying to talk herself into a big fight and nothing wrong with that., I like her… that being said Kayla prolly smashes her.. if Shev can arm bar her Kayla def gonna submit her
 
Don’t bother mentioning what Amanda was facing going into the first fight with Pena.

It’s harder to justify ridiculous hate if you have to be honest, and provide context though, right?
What was Amanda going through?
 
All im saying is, Pena got the personality thing on lock. She's great on the mic.
 
I'm excited to see Kayla fight again. I hope it's soon.
 
