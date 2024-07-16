Kayla Harrison / Julianna Pena going back and forth

Pena has talked her way into title fights in the past. And assuming she’s healthy, she will probably be next for a TS.



Which is utterly ridiculous. Amanda pounded the piss out of her in the rematch. Then was even awarded the instant trilogy. But pulled out because of broken ribs.



That fight was supposed to be in June of 2023. Amanda has since retired. Rocky won the vacant title fight against MBS. How was Pena not ready in time for that vacant title fight?



I don’t get the part where Pena should be in talks for anything other than a number 1 contender fight, at best. Her last fight was July, 2022.. TWO years ago. Her last win was December, 2021.



I’d love to see Harrison beat the shit out of Pena.