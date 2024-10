Davidjacksonjones said: Haha would love to see that

It would be like an angry mother slapping her grade 7 son Click to expand...

7 grade son would toss this angry mother on her head like its no big deal and proceed to have his way with her on any way he wants, or standing up just the same or even worst, i dont get it when female fighters talk trash about male fighters, wont happen, we wont even get a serious sparring session out of it, its along the lines (or actually worst) than Ronda Rousey´s "under certain circumstances", at least she was undefeated at the time, and she wasnt the one talking trash directly, she was asked, Harrison or Claressa Shields talking trash to male fighters like if they have a chance at beating them is laughable.