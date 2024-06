I've never really understood the strategy of keeping someone in a handshake when I know I don't like them, or they don't like me. It's a threatening position, and I might feel the need to do violence on someone that was trying to hold me like that.



Lake is the typical dumb maga nut job, but I don't know anything about Hobbs other than she has refused to debate.

There's no way to spin that into a positive. If you can't defend your beliefs and tell the voters why your opponent is wrong, then what are you doing? I definitely understand being choosy about debate format, but to flat out not do it? Nah.

She exists, and people that think like her exist. You can't say I'm going to ignore her because I think she's crazy. Control the narrative and present the better case.