THE Red Beard
Anyone here following the Karen Read trial?
It is insane what is happening in the state of Massachusetts.
Link to catch up: Karen Read Gist
Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in the front yard of another officer’s suburban home on a snowy morning two years ago. He was pronounced dead shortly after, and his girlfriend, Karen Read, was charged in his murder.
Read, 44, has claimed innocence and alleged a far-reaching conspiracy among law enforcement officers to frame her in the killing.
I am no conspiracy theorist, but this case reeks of cover-up. Go down the rabbit hole and let's discuss.
So far, I think the Albert son, Colin was VERY involved in addition to Brian Higgins, the ATF agent. None of it adds up and this story doesn't make sense.
I've done investigations for more than a decade and a half, in addition to accident reconstructions for high-level attorneys/insurance companies...a vehicle in a driveway could NOT have done this damage.
Take into account a blizzard was starting when this happened, and I see reasonable doubt all over.
Let's chat!
