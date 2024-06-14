  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anyone here following the Karen Read trial?

It is insane what is happening in the state of Massachusetts.

Link to catch up: Karen Read Gist

Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in the front yard of another officer’s suburban home on a snowy morning two years ago. He was pronounced dead shortly after, and his girlfriend, Karen Read, was charged in his murder.

Read, 44, has claimed innocence and alleged a far-reaching conspiracy among law enforcement officers to frame her in the killing.

I am no conspiracy theorist, but this case reeks of cover-up. Go down the rabbit hole and let's discuss.

So far, I think the Albert son, Colin was VERY involved in addition to Brian Higgins, the ATF agent. None of it adds up and this story doesn't make sense.

I've done investigations for more than a decade and a half, in addition to accident reconstructions for high-level attorneys/insurance companies...a vehicle in a driveway could NOT have done this damage.

Take into account a blizzard was starting when this happened, and I see reasonable doubt all over.

Let's chat!
 
Hmmm... So they have video footage of Karen hitting a car at home, which presumably explains the damaged tail light.

So why then, did she say "did I hit him?" After they found the body? Or do you think that chick that claimed Karen said that is lying?

Also, how do you hit someone in the head with your tail light? Unless they're crouching down it seems like a very low percentage attack.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Hmmm... So they have video footage of Karen hitting a car at home, which presumably explains the damaged tail light.

So why then, did she say "did I hit him?" After they found the body? Or do you think that chick that claimed Karen said that is lying?

Also, how do you hit someone in the head with your tail light? Unless they're crouching down it seems like a very low percentage attack.
Jen McCabe is the woman that said Karen asked that. She also googled "hos long to die in cold" before the body was seen/911 called

The defense has made a search on McCabe's phone of "hos [sic] long to die in cold" central to the argument of Read's innocence. Her attorneys say she made this search at 2:27 a.m., hours before 911 was called to report O'Keefe had been found in the snow.

It is the craziest case I have ever seen. The dead police officer's arms also have cuts on them that appear to have come from a dog. The dog that was in the home was rehomed before the investigation got going and had a history of biting people.
 
