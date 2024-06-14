Fedorgasm said: Hmmm... So they have video footage of Karen hitting a car at home, which presumably explains the damaged tail light.



So why then, did she say "did I hit him?" After they found the body? Or do you think that chick that claimed Karen said that is lying?



Also, how do you hit someone in the head with your tail light? Unless they're crouching down it seems like a very low percentage attack. Click to expand...

The defense has made a search on McCabe's phone of "hos [sic] long to die in cold" central to the argument of Read's innocence. Her attorneys say she made this search at 2:27 a.m., hours before 911 was called to report O'Keefe had been found in the snow.

It is the craziest case I have ever seen. The dead police officer's arms also have cuts on them that appear to have come from a dog. The dog that was in the home was rehomed before the investigation got going and had a history of biting people.

Jen McCabe is the woman that said Karen asked that. She also googled "hos long to die in cold" before the body was seen/911 called