As someone who doesn’t know Vick personally but cares about people in general, I hope Vick finally gets it and retires completely from all combat sports sans jiu jitsu tournaments. Anything striking related this guy should not be participating in at all. He clearly has chin issues and has had those issues for a long time while taking some bad knock outs. His brain health can’t be in a good place after all these knock outs. I know he probably needs money and this is why he is still fighting, but come on man the signs were all there at the end of his ufc run. Time to stop this.