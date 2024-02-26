Karate Combat, drama, and an attempt at a new league

Idk if anyone here is still following KC, but the board and new president seem hellbent on telling the promotion’s core audience to fuck off in favor of (possibly) greater short term profits.

KC has recently expanded into BJJ competitions, weird but ok, it started off as its own separate event…then they threw it the main ‘karate’ event as well. They’ve been recruiting and signing fighters with 0 karate background. The last event also had a weird crypto focus, with crypto influencer fights.

I don’t like it, and it doesn’t seem anyone else from the core audience likes it either.

As a result I’m trying to get funding for a new promotion.

Help Me Start A Professional Karate League, organized by Travis Tomaszkiewicz

Hello, My name is Travis. I am a 4th degree black belt in Goju Ryu K… Travis Tomaszkiewicz needs your support for Help Me Start A Professional Karate League
We should gofundme a Sherdog fighting league where Users get paid to fight each other. Settle those online beefs.
 
