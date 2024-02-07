Karate Combat and now Kombat Taekwondo

Been seeing social media posts now of these Taekwondo associations trying to make their sport more appealing and hosting matches, similar to Karate Combat. However they still follow a more restricted ruleset like Olympic TKD.



I believe BJJ and MMA schools are slowly replacing the old school Karate and TKD schools and now the associations are in search of what can appeal to newer audiences.
 
karatefoo said:
They are supposedly on Youtube
Well any sport can look good with a mash of 3 second highlights. So I browsed their channel to see a fight and they haven't uploaded one full fight.

How am I supposed to know what this sport is about if I can't see a fight ?

There I already see a difference with Karate Combat because understood very soon that it's a niche sport and marketing is everything, so let's allow people to see it easily.

I can go to their page and watch Pettis vs Henderson or any Gabriel Varga fight in full length right now.

But for Taekwondo Kombat it seems it's hidden somewhere. So yeah it won't pick up interest. Concept was cool, it's a waste.
 
Seems like it is a very new promotion. Only a few months in. They just posted their rule set recently.
 
Karate Combat is already going downhill. Started to have “Pit Submission” events
