Karate Combat and now Kombat Taekwondo

Been seeing social media posts now of these Taekwondo associations trying to make their sport more appealing and hosting matches, similar to Karate Combat. However they still follow a more restricted ruleset like Olympic TKD.
I believe BJJ and MMA schools are slowly replacing the old school Karate and TKD schools and now the associations are in search of what can appeal to newer audiences.
