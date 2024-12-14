Rumored Kamaru Usman Vs Jack Della Maddalena - UFC 312 - Feb 8th

Black9 said:
Who wins?
Hell of a #1 contender fight

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚨| Sean Brady says that he&#39;s hearing Kamaru Usman will fight Jack Della Maddalena at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC312?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc^tfw">#UFC312</a> in Sydney, Australia on February 8th. 👀<br><br>[📰/<a href="https://twitter.com/SteadyPicks?ref_src=twsrc^tfw">@SteadyPicks</a>]<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MMA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc^tfw">#MMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc^tfw">#UFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/GXZpciNbcf">pic.twitter.com/GXZpciNbcf</a></p>&mdash; MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) <a href="">December 14, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
I like Kamaru. It's a good matchup for him. I take back almost everything bad I've said about Dana. I'm psyched for this fight.

I think Usman will end up taking this fight given his other options. Surely he likes his chances vs JDM more than against Brady or Garry. Win this and he can get another title shot.
 
It's a hard fight to call, I just have a hunch JDM will get it done. It'll be bloody tough for him though.
 
As much as I hate to say it, Usman by grapple-fuck :(
 
JDM had a back and forth against Burns but Usman is getting up there in age. 50/50 fight.
 
Ooze is done. I'm not really high on Jack either but I'll take him in this
 
Usman probably takes it. As.kuch as he is declining we haven't seen his cardio take a hit. He can still go for 5 rounds, that being said his best bet is to go to the body early and often and try to suck the wind out of Usman.

Not to mention, JDM still occasionally makes sombeginner's s mistakes when he's grappling. Dropping for a guillotine against Usman is not going to work out very well. Unless he's had a huge improvement in his defensive wrestling since the last time we saw him, I think Usman has to be the favourite here.
 
