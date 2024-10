TEH BMF BELT

STANDS FOR SOMETHING



You gotta be teh OG that teh other OG's respect

You gotta earn the right to even fight for it by force of True Grit.It's the way you carry yourself. It's giving zero fooks. It's taking fights on short notice while non-BMF's say that's just bad career strategy. It's taking chances for glory... like slobberknocking in teh final 10 seconds of teh fight even though you're up 4 rounds.While Toporia is a great champion... he's a new kid on teh block & he hasn't shown us that stuff. He has not earned the right to fight for teh BMF belt./thread