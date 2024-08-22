Media Kamaru Usman speaks to Canelo Alvarez, explains why he called him out for a fight

Motivated BJ Penn said:
That would've ended worse than Ngannou vs Joshua
Is that even possible lol?? In all seriousness, I think Usman would have made it longer than Ngnannou, only because Canalo take his time more and isn't a guy that goes for the kill that fast. I would say Canalo by TKO round 6.
 
AmericanUppercut said:
This is not a thing.
Fighters too within the MMA bubble to realize the sport has simply not broken through most peoples cultural zeitgeist.

Far be it from me to call a professional athlete pathetic on a karate forum but this is a little pathetic...
I remember when most of y'all motherfuckers telling us that Usman > GSP

Fckng LOL.

Why are you not behind your boy now?

rats left the boat just like how you did with T-wood before him.
 
Sonny Qc said:
I remember when most of y'all motherfuckers telling us that Usman > GSP

Fckng LOL.

Why are you not behind your boy now?

rats left the boat just like how you did with T-wood before him.
When did "most of y'all" say that lol, back up your statements with some facts fella. ;)
 
Sonny Qc said:
I remember when most of y'all motherfuckers telling us that Usman > GSP

Fckng LOL.

Why are you not behind your boy now?

rats left the boat just like how you did with T-wood before him.
Insecure GSP fans, good grief.
 
Sherdog once had a GOAT polls in the sticky thread.
GSP won with 36% of votes
(JBJ and Fedor were #2 with 25% each)

Trust me, the 64% who didn't vote GSP cried like bitches for years...
Stared with fck Lawler would whoop GSP ass to Kamaru.

GSP is the GOAT, and nobody is close to this day.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Sherdog once had a GOAT polls in the sticky thread.
GSP won with 36% of votes
(JBJ and Fedor were #2 with 25% each)

Trust me, the 64% who didn't vote GSP cried like bitches for years...
Stared with fck Lawler would whoop GSP ass to Kamaru.

GSP is the GOAT, and nobody is close to this day.
Sherdog also once had mods that banned off anyone that didn't suck GSP's balls. So that might have skewed the poll somewhat, broseph.
 
