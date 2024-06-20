Kwic said: One of the craziest knockouts. Not going to lie, was kind of nice to see Jorge humbled like that. And the fact that he is so durable to see him KOed like that by Usman of all people was surreal. Click to expand...

Masvidal wasn’t expecting it, the entire first fight Usman wrestled so that’s what mas was expecting, he was worried about the takedown which led to him landing that clean shot, he thought usmsn was shooting. Wrestlers ko strikers all the time because the takedown threat, same way Khabib caught Conor with that overhand.Masvidal was also washed and looked old in that fight.