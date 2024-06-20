That one was personal for Jorge, I guarantee you. He'd give a lot to change that loss to a decision or sub.It’s not personal, they’re prize fighters.
Put on a show, get paid, keep it moving.
What’s crazy though is you haven't seen Bones and DC talk yet.
Masvidal wasn’t expecting it, the entire first fight Usman wrestled so that’s what mas was expecting, he was worried about the takedown which led to him landing that clean shot, he thought usmsn was shooting. Wrestlers ko strikers all the time because the takedown threat, same way Khabib caught Conor with that overhand.One of the craziest knockouts. Not going to lie, was kind of nice to see Jorge humbled like that. And the fact that he is so durable to see him KOed like that by Usman of all people was surreal.