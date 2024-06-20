  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Kamaru Usman & Jorge Masvidal friendly with each other on podcast

hopefully masvidals feet have recovered

giphy.gif
 
One of the craziest knockouts. Not going to lie, was kind of nice to see Jorge humbled like that. And the fact that he is so durable to see him KOed like that by Usman of all people was surreal.
 
Of course they are friendly. The story is done. Even Ali and Frazier were friendly after. Rampage recently had Rashad on his podcast.

What’s crazy though is you haven't seen Bones and DC talk yet.
 
It’s not personal, they’re prize fighters.

Put on a show, get paid, keep it moving.
 
I can tell there's no bad blood here because Jorge Masvidal would have sucker punched Usman already
 
Kwic said:
One of the craziest knockouts. Not going to lie, was kind of nice to see Jorge humbled like that. And the fact that he is so durable to see him KOed like that by Usman of all people was surreal.
Click to expand...
Masvidal wasn’t expecting it, the entire first fight Usman wrestled so that’s what mas was expecting, he was worried about the takedown which led to him landing that clean shot, he thought usmsn was shooting. Wrestlers ko strikers all the time because the takedown threat, same way Khabib caught Conor with that overhand.

Masvidal was also washed and looked old in that fight.
 
They may have been enemies in the cage, but at the end of the day, they are Brothers in Arms ...
 
Never thought there was any real bad blood here. I think Usman would even do a podcast with Leon and Colby. Colby wouldn't because he's too much of a bitch to acknowledge a loss but that's a different point.
 
