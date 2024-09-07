big franklin
franklin
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2022
- Messages
- 1,070
- Reaction score
- 3,207
Henry and Kamaru should do more podcasts shirtless. Yum.
(full video)
(full video)
A poser, a liar, and a black supremacistKamaru also "didn't know who" Askren was even if Askren knew his nickname was Marty when he was in college (when Askren was a star in the NCAA circuit). The guy is talented and accomplished, but he's also a poser.
That’s good tbfKamaru also "didn't know who" Askren was even if Askren knew his nickname was Marty when he was in college (when Askren was a star in the NCAA circuit). The guy is talented and accomplished, but he's also a poser.
Oh, and Belal 10-8'd Usman on this one.
MMA LockerRoom on Instagram: "Belal Muhammad just roasted Kamaru Usman about the Black Panther Movie #BelalMuhammad #KamaruUsman #UFC #MMA #MMANews #UFCnews #Fights"67 likes, 3 comments - mmalockerroom on August 8, 2024: "Belal Muhammad just roasted Kamaru Usman about the Black Panther Movie #BelalMuhammad #KamaruUsman #UFC #MMA #MMANews #UFCnews #Fights".www.instagram.com
Yep, Usman’s line works maybe 3 years ago. But not in 2024He is the champion Mr Usman. The guy who just defeated that other guy who has two wins over you.