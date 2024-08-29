Harris should fly solo in her first big interview. She shouldn't need a co-pilot.​

Harris should fly solo in her first big interview. She shouldn't need a co-pilot. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris needs to show she's in command in her first big interview. That's not what we're getting.

This is a moment for the Democratic presidential nominee to show she's in command, to offer something more and better than Trump. Why risk the shadow of a running mate messing that up?​

lol.. Don't know how much of this is true... BUTFinally, the long awaited first interview.. under strictly controlled conditions- Not live- Interviewed by Dana Bash (married to John King - CIA/DOD Chief of Staff under Obama)- Why was Walz there?- Edited down to 18 minutes (Reportedly)This whole thing seems like a complete joke. And seriously, why was Walz there? Baby sitting? To prevent Kamala from going off script? I guess we'll see what contributions Walz had.I'm really looking forward to this. It really can make or break her.But if it's true that CNN is editing the interview down to 18 minutes... Like What? 18 minutes? WTF? That's barely enough time to get into any topic. Forget getting Walz's opinion on topics as well.Theo Von had both Bernie Sanders and Trump on his podcast to candidly talk for over an hour each. 18 Minutes? What a fucking joke... Did they pick 18 minutes because they couldn't edit the interview any further without it being less than 10 minutes?Why would CNN do this? The whole interview should be aired unbroken as if it was live. It's already a terrible look that Harris isn't confident in herself enough to give a live interview and likely with pre-approved topics. But then to selectively edit it down?An hour should have been the minimum to do deep dives into several topics.- Economy & Inflation- Border & Immigration (especially the Biden-Harris record since 2021)- Israel & Ukraine- Violent Crime & Gun ControlEach of those topics could be at least 18 minutes eachAnyway, We'll see tonight how it played out. She very well could come out looking fantastic with CNN's help. I wouldn't be surprised.