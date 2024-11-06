Cardi B Says ‘This Is Why Some of Y’all States Be Getting Hurricanes’ in Now-Deleted Video as Election Results Come in Cardi B shared, then promptly deleted a video message seemingly addressing early election results on Tuesday night.

Who would have thought letting this kind of trash speak for your campaign might backfire?Rapper and former stipper 'Cardi B' who has previously admitted to drugging and robbing Johns when working as a prostitute and current Kamala Harris campaign surrogate and spokesperson, has disgraced herself again, this time implying hurricanes that killed Americans were deserved by Trump voters.What a piece of shit.Crazy the type of trash the Kamala Harris campaign invited to speak for them.