Social Kamala Harris surrogate 'Cardi B' implies states who voted for Trump deserved to be hit with hurricanes.

Who would have thought letting this kind of trash speak for your campaign might backfire?

variety.com

Cardi B Says ‘This Is Why Some of Y’all States Be Getting Hurricanes’ in Now-Deleted Video as Election Results Come in

Cardi B shared, then promptly deleted a video message seemingly addressing early election results on Tuesday night.
variety.com variety.com

Rapper and former stipper 'Cardi B' who has previously admitted to drugging and robbing Johns when working as a prostitute and current Kamala Harris campaign surrogate and spokesperson, has disgraced herself again, this time implying hurricanes that killed Americans were deserved by Trump voters.

What a piece of shit.

Crazy the type of trash the Kamala Harris campaign invited to speak for them.
 
That cardi b chick has no class.

giphy.gif


I mean it's got to be what god wanted...amirite.
 
