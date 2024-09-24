Elections Kamala Harris missed more than 20 percent of all meetings when she worked under mayor Willie Brown and showed up late to many of them

www.dailymail.co.uk

Kamala Harris said she 'worked her a** off' for Willie Brown positions

Kamala Harris was frequently absent for California Medical Assistance Commission meetings, even though she was appointed to the position by her boyfriend.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

Kamala Harris said she 'worked her a** off' under ex-lover mayor Willie Brown... but new information about her time there reveals the truth

Kamala Harris was frequently absent for California Medical Assistance Commission meetings, even though she was appointed to the position by her boyfriend at the time and then-Assembly Speaker Willie Brown.

Harris and Brown dated for about a year when she was a 29 year old lawyer for the Alameda District Attorney's office and he was the powerful speaker who ran for mayor of San Francisco at the age of 60.

Harris was absent from more than 20 percent of the meetings according to a Daily Mail review of the committee minutes. On other occasions the minutes reveal that Harris arrived after commissioners started the meetings and already conducted some of their business.

Of the 111 CMAC meetings, Harris was absent from 23 of them, making her the most absent commissioner on the board.

The job required that board members meet twice a month, as it was not a full-time position. The Commission was responsible for negotiating contracts with hospitals to limit costs paid by government funded health care.

But it still paid Harris a great deal of money, $99,000 annually, according to a report from SF Weekly. All told, Harris made more than $400,000 over the five year period she was appointed by Brown to the state positions.

She got paid $99,000 for a position that was not full time and only had to show up for two meetings a month and still missed more than 20 percent or showed up late.

Kamala Harris was clearly working her ass off in another way.
 
Kamala Harris is bottom of the barrel. Her boyfriend got her a job in which she made over 400k in a five year period were she did less than the bare minimum.
cool story. now do ivanka and jared. how many billions was it that daddy got them from those saudi's again? and what was it they did for it?
 
I remember back in the early 2000's, Willie Brown went outta town for a few days for some reason when he was San Francisco mayor and he appointed some young gay dude as temporary mayor in his absence and the young gay immediately started making all these new rules and firing people and appointing other people and doing all kinds of statement driven nonsense

It was getting so chaotic at SF City Hall that ole Mr Brown had to cut his vacation short and storm back into town to set the young gay straight

They were interviewing the young gay live on the morning news and ole Willie appears in the side of the camera shot with fire in his eyes and bourbon in his belly and literally yanks the young gay out of his chair(figuratively speaking) and drags him into City Hall for a good scolding

It was a pretty funny couple of days in the local news cycle
 
Kamala Harris is bottom of the barrel. Her boyfriend got her a job in which she made over 400k in a five year period were she did less than the bare minimum.
I like how you had to frame her Salary as a lot, because dividing $400,000 by 5 and putting that number reveals she made about as much per year as my wife does, and my Mother makes more than both.
 
Technically, she's not lying. ;)
 
I like how you had to frame her Salary as a lot, because dividing $400,000 by 5 and putting that number reveals she made about as much per year as my wife does, and my Mother makes more than both.
$99,000 was her annual salary and no one can find any of her work.
 
That math ain't mathing.
 
Kamala Harris is bottom of the barrel. Her boyfriend got her a job in which she made over 400k in a five year period were she did less than the bare minimum.
Seems like a great reason to tax the rich enormously and deprive them of their oft-expected privileges.

I'd advise voting left wing, and if you find the Dems aren't left enough to go as far as you want them to, you should try changing the party from within by voting for even-further-left wing candidates.

What you absolutely shouldn't do is vote for the mother of all nepo-baby billionaires who wants to fill your government with other billionaires.
 
