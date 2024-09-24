Kamala Harris said she 'worked her a** off' for Willie Brown positions Kamala Harris was frequently absent for California Medical Assistance Commission meetings, even though she was appointed to the position by her boyfriend.

Kamala Harris said she 'worked her a** off' under ex-lover mayor Willie Brown... but new information about her time there reveals the truthKamala Harris was frequently absent for California Medical Assistance Commission meetings, even though she was appointed to the position by her boyfriend at the time and then-Assembly Speaker Willie Brown.Harris and Brown dated for about a year when she was a 29 year old lawyer for the Alameda District Attorney's office and he was the powerful speaker who ran for mayor of San Francisco at the age of 60.Harris was absent from more than 20 percent of the meetings according to a Daily Mail review of the committee minutes. On other occasions the minutes reveal that Harris arrived after commissioners started the meetings and already conducted some of their business.Of the 111 CMAC meetings, Harris was absent from 23 of them, making her the most absent commissioner on the board.The job required that board members meet twice a month, as it was not a full-time position. The Commission was responsible for negotiating contracts with hospitals to limit costs paid by government funded health care.But it still paid Harris a great deal of money, $99,000 annually, according to a report from SF Weekly. All told, Harris made more than $400,000 over the five year period she was appointed by Brown to the state positions.She got paid $99,000 for a position that was not full time and only had to show up for two meetings a month and still missed more than 20 percent or showed up late.Kamala Harris was clearly working her ass off in another way.