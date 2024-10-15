Elections Kamala Harris In Serious Talks For JRE Apperance - First Interview W/ Fox Wednesday

Black9

Black9

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,275
Reaction score
6,941
Looks like she's trying to diversify and show she's able to walk across the aisle, but it could be disastrous.
Good move or Bad Move?!




 
She announced plans to legalize weed right? Huge fuck up on her part. Should have saved that for the Rogan show and had the Elon/joint moment to let that cat out of the bag.
 
200w.gif


LFG
 
Last edited:
Poon Goon said:
She announced plans to legalize weed right? Huge fuck up on her part. Should have saved that for the Rogan show and had the Elon/joint moment to let that cat out of the bag.
Click to expand...
It is funny that this got announced the day she announced plans for legalizing weed.

It's a smart move tbh, she'll always have a fallback argument that Rogan has been advocating for, for years.
 
Black9 said:
It is funny that this got announced the day she announced plans for legalizing weed.

It's a smart move tbh, she'll always have a fallback argument that Rogan has been advocating for, for years.
Click to expand...
Hows it look when she put all those people away?


its criminal, disingenuous and comes off super desperate.

she's on the ropes
 
BluntForceTrama said:
Hows it look when she put all those people away?
Click to expand...
Not looking to defend her record, i honestly dislike both candidates. However, i don't want another drama unfolding with another Trump win. Hated the constant negativity far before when he was the boss on the apprentice lmao.
 
I predict Bret will end up with a job at msnbc after dumbold’s meltdown over the interview.
 
DoctorTaco said:
I think she’d win him over. By the end of the pod he’ll be laughing and having fun with her
Click to expand...
Kamala Harris i do believe has a higher chance of winning over Rogan than Trump currently.

As Trump's deflection and non-actual policy answers at every question he asks would probably get on Rogan's nerves 5 minutes into the podcast lol.
 
DoctorTaco said:
I think she’d win him over. By the end of the pod he’ll be laughing and having fun with her
Click to expand...
Agreed. For better or for worse, Rogan just likes to talk to people and I could see Kamala winning him over just like Bernie did. As long as she acts normal and like a real person, she'll do fine. I think she needs to do it.
 
BluntForceTrama said:
Hows it look when she put all those people away?


its criminal, disingenuous and comes off super desperate.

she's on the ropes
Click to expand...

Kamala is rotten to the core, otherwise she wouldn't have made it anywhere near the democratic nomination - they all are.

And, I'm as unimpressed by whataboutisms as the next guy.

But - Kamala adopting a policy later in life that changes the law from the way it was when she was prosecutor isn't anywhere near as hypocritical/absurd as Donald Trump claiming to be a savvy businessman, the champion of the everyday american and an antidote to political corruption and nepotism when he has shown decisively, repeatedly and flamboyantly to be the precise opposite of these things.
 
My girlfiend asked me if Kamala was going to go on Rogan after I told her about Trump last night and I said no way. But, having read this, I don't think she has a choice - she has to.

A positive Rogan interview could easily win the election, for either candidate. I think she knows she has to. I'm surprised she has to balls to do it.

Rogan is about as easy an interview as you can get. Look at the whole Terrence Crawford fandango. He let that absolute kook of a charlatan ramble on about absolutely nothing for 3 hours and called him a genius repeatedly.

If Kamala comes prepared, which I'm sure she will, Rogan will provide her the opportunity to look good.
 
Last edited:
Stump said:
Kamala is rotten to the core, otherwise she wouldn't have made it anywhere near the democratic nomination - they all are.

And, I'm as unimpressed by whataboutisms as the next guy.

But - Kamala adopting a policy later in life that changes the law from the way it was when she was prosecutor isn't anywhere near as hypocritical/absurd as Donald Trump claiming to be a savvy businessman, the champion of the everyday american and an antidote to political corruption and nepotism when he has shown decisively, repeatedly and flamboyantly to be the precise opposite of these things.
Click to expand...
Same boat as you, they're both not the best candidates. However, Kamala is slightly better as Trump is incoherent, has no actual concrete policies(aside from Tariffs on everything), and everytime he talks it's inflammatory negative rhetoric dividing people along with Jan 6th which is disqualifying him for me as the president of literally the 'leader' of democracy.
 
Black9 said:
Same boat as you, they're both not the best candidates. However, Kamala is slightly better as Trump is incoherent, has no actual concrete policies(aside from Tariffs on everything), and everytime he talks it's inflammatory negative rhetoric dividing people along with Jan 6th which is disqualifying him for me as the president of literally the 'leader' of democracy.
Click to expand...
Kamala is more than slightly better according to economists
 
emefer said:
Kamala is more than slightly better according to economists
Click to expand...
Yeah, as i said in another post. She'll more than likely win by electoral votes:
Even if Harris loses one of the blue wall states(aside from Pennsylvania, though she's leading in almost every non-partisan poll for weeks now), she still has the fall back of winning any of Georgia, North Carolina or Arizona which Trump needs to win ALL 3 of to win.

Problem for Trump is that NC and AZ have disastrously low favorability candidates(Mark Robinson in NC and Kari Lake in AZ) running down ballot that not even Trump followers are into possibly reducing Republican turnout.
Click to expand...
 
Stump said:
My girlfiend asked me if Kamala was going to go on Rogan after I told her about Trump last night and I said no way. But, having read this, I don't think she has a choice - she has to.

A positive Rogan interview could easily win the election, for either candidate. I think she knows she has to. I'm surprised she has to balls to do it.

Rogan is about as easy an interview as you can get. Look at the whole Terrence Crawford fandango. He let that absolute kook of a charlatan ramble on about absolutely nothing for 3 hours and called him a genius repeatedly.

If Kamala comes prepared, which I'm sure she will, Rogan will provide her the opportunity to look good.
Click to expand...
Ill eat my shoe if this happens. I think this was announced to appease her base but the wording of that announcement is sus.

Ive said before I think Musk is behind the Trump rumor (confirmed by Musk apparently) that he's going on the show as a personal favor to save his life apparently with Trump as president.

I think this means that Harris doesn't get a chance to speak. I don't care if she does because I think it hurts her to be on the JRE. People are starting to see her as a desperate charlatan.
 
BluntForceTrama said:
Ill eat my shoe if this happens. I think this was announced to appease her base but the wording of that announcement is sus.

Ive said before I think Musk is behind the Trump rumor (confirmed by Musk apparently) that he's going on the show as a personal favor to save his life apparently with Trump as president.

I think this means that Harris doesn't get a chance to speak. I don't care if she does because I think it hurts her to be on the JRE. People are starting to see her as a desperate charlatan.
Click to expand...
Why isn’t she doing more interviews?
She’s a coward.
Why is she doing interviews?
She’s a charlatan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Elections Kamala's first interview Tonight (8/29) since Biden stepped down - Chaperoned by Walz - Pretaped and reportedly edited down to 18 minutes by CNN
16 17 18
Replies
340
Views
8K
White Whale
White Whale
Madmick
Elections More Americans Identify as Republican than Democrat for the first time in 30 Years
13 14 15
Replies
296
Views
4K
KAZSoliloquy
KAZSoliloquy
Jon!
Elections Melania Trump Backs Abortion
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
1K
Jon!
Jon!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,713
Messages
56,341,720
Members
175,174
Latest member
crarnsin

Share this page

Back
Top