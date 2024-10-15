My girlfiend asked me if Kamala was going to go on Rogan after I told her about Trump last night and I said no way. But, having read this, I don't think she has a choice - she has to.



A positive Rogan interview could easily win the election, for either candidate. I think she knows she has to. I'm surprised she has to balls to do it.



Rogan is about as easy an interview as you can get. Look at the whole Terrence Crawford fandango. He let that absolute kook of a charlatan ramble on about absolutely nothing for 3 hours and called him a genius repeatedly.



If Kamala comes prepared, which I'm sure she will, Rogan will provide her the opportunity to look good.