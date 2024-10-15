It is funny that this got announced the day she announced plans for legalizing weed.She announced plans to legalize weed right? Huge fuck up on her part. Should have saved that for the Rogan show and had the Elon/joint moment to let that cat out of the bag.
It's a smart move tbh, she'll always have a fallback argument that Rogan has been advocating for, for years.
Kamala Harris i do believe has a higher chance of winning over Rogan than Trump currently.I think she’d win him over. By the end of the pod he’ll be laughing and having fun with her
its criminal, disingenuous and comes off super desperate.
she's on the ropes
Same boat as you, they're both not the best candidates. However, Kamala is slightly better as Trump is incoherent, has no actual concrete policies(aside from Tariffs on everything), and everytime he talks it's inflammatory negative rhetoric dividing people along with Jan 6th which is disqualifying him for me as the president of literally the 'leader' of democracy.Kamala is rotten to the core, otherwise she wouldn't have made it anywhere near the democratic nomination - they all are.
And, I'm as unimpressed by whataboutisms as the next guy.
But - Kamala adopting a policy later in life that changes the law from the way it was when she was prosecutor isn't anywhere near as hypocritical/absurd as Donald Trump claiming to be a savvy businessman, the champion of the everyday american and an antidote to political corruption and nepotism when he has shown decisively, repeatedly and flamboyantly to be the precise opposite of these things.
Yeah, as i said in another post. She'll more than likely win by electoral votes:Kamala is more than slightly better according to economists
Even if Harris loses one of the blue wall states(aside from Pennsylvania, though she's leading in almost every non-partisan poll for weeks now), she still has the fall back of winning any of Georgia, North Carolina or Arizona which Trump needs to win ALL 3 of to win.
Problem for Trump is that NC and AZ have disastrously low favorability candidates(Mark Robinson in NC and Kari Lake in AZ) running down ballot that not even Trump followers are into possibly reducing Republican turnout.
Ill eat my shoe if this happens. I think this was announced to appease her base but the wording of that announcement is sus.My girlfiend asked me if Kamala was going to go on Rogan after I told her about Trump last night and I said no way. But, having read this, I don't think she has a choice - she has to.
A positive Rogan interview could easily win the election, for either candidate. I think she knows she has to. I'm surprised she has to balls to do it.
Rogan is about as easy an interview as you can get. Look at the whole Terrence Crawford fandango. He let that absolute kook of a charlatan ramble on about absolutely nothing for 3 hours and called him a genius repeatedly.
If Kamala comes prepared, which I'm sure she will, Rogan will provide her the opportunity to look good.
Ive said before I think Musk is behind the Trump rumor (confirmed by Musk apparently) that he's going on the show as a personal favor to save his life apparently with Trump as president.
I think this means that Harris doesn't get a chance to speak. I don't care if she does because I think it hurts her to be on the JRE. People are starting to see her as a desperate charlatan.