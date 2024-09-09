filthybliss
I tried to pick out the key points, most of this was sort of expected anyways.
Taxes
- Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are committed to ensuring no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay more in taxes.
- Under her plan, the tax rate on long-term capital gains for those earning a million dollars a year or more will be 28 percent
- Provide a $6,000 tax cut to families with newborn children.
- Provide first-time homebuyers with up to $25,000 to help with their down payments, with more generous support for first-generation homeowners
- Build three million more rental units and homes that are affordable to end the national
- Expand the startup expense tax deduction for new businesses from $5,000 to $50,000
- Cap on corporate price gouging on food and groceries, which will build on the anti-price gouging statutes already in place in 37 states
- Decrease prescription drug costs by taking on pharmacy middlemen, who raise consumers’ prices for their own gain and squeeze independent pharmacies’ profits.
- Taper down health care premiums by an average of about $800 a year for millions of Americans.
- Apply the $35 cap on insulin and $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket spending for seniors to all American
- Push Medicaid postpartum coverage from two months to twelve: today, 46 states do so—up from just three near the Administration’s start.
- Sign landmark pro-union legislation, including the PRO Act to support workers who choose to organize and bargain and the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act to make the freedom for public service workers to form unions the law of the land
- Increase the minimum wage, end sub-minimum wages for tipped workers and people with disabilities, establish paid family and medical leave, and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers
- Block national abortion ban from becoming law.
- Approve of Congress bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide
- Restrict assault weapons and high-capacity magazine
- Mandate universal background checks, and support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
- Invest in funding law enforcement, including the hiring and training of officers and people to support them, and will build upon proven gun violence
- Reconstruct the bipartisan border security bill and sign it into law
- Sign the bipartisan border bill that will fund detection technology to intercept even more illicit drugs and she’ll keep fighting to end the opioid epidemic
- Pro-Ukraine/Pro-NATO
- End the war in Gaza, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination
- End veteran homelessness,
- Invest in mental health and suicide prevention efforts, and breakdown barriers to employment
- Spread economic opportunity for military and veteran families.
