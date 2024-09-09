Elections Kamala Harris drops Official Policy Statements!

I tried to pick out the key points, most of this was sort of expected anyways.

Taxes
  • Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are committed to ensuring no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay more in taxes.
  • Under her plan, the tax rate on long-term capital gains for those earning a million dollars a year or more will be 28 percent
  • Provide a $6,000 tax cut to families with newborn children.
Home Ownership

  • Provide first-time homebuyers with up to $25,000 to help with their down payments, with more generous support for first-generation homeowners
  • Build three million more rental units and homes that are affordable to end the national
Small Businesses

  • Expand the startup expense tax deduction for new businesses from $5,000 to $50,000
Tapering Prices
  • Cap on corporate price gouging on food and groceries, which will build on the anti-price gouging statutes already in place in 37 states
  • Decrease prescription drug costs by taking on pharmacy middlemen, who raise consumers’ prices for their own gain and squeeze independent pharmacies’ profits.
Health Care
  • Taper down health care premiums by an average of about $800 a year for millions of Americans.
  • Apply the $35 cap on insulin and $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket spending for seniors to all American
  • Push Medicaid postpartum coverage from two months to twelve: today, 46 states do so—up from just three near the Administration’s start.
Innovation and Workers
  • Sign landmark pro-union legislation, including the PRO Act to support workers who choose to organize and bargain and the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act to make the freedom for public service workers to form unions the law of the land
  • Increase the minimum wage, end sub-minimum wages for tipped workers and people with disabilities, establish paid family and medical leave, and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers
Abortion
  • Block national abortion ban from becoming law.
  • Approve of Congress bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide
Handling Gun Violence
  • Restrict assault weapons and high-capacity magazine
  • Mandate universal background checks, and support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
  • Invest in funding law enforcement, including the hiring and training of officers and people to support them, and will build upon proven gun violence
Border
  • Reconstruct the bipartisan border security bill and sign it into law
Opioids and Fentanyl
  • Sign the bipartisan border bill that will fund detection technology to intercept even more illicit drugs and she’ll keep fighting to end the opioid epidemic
Global Affairs
  • Pro-Ukraine/Pro-NATO
  • End the war in Gaza, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination
Vet Support
  • End veteran homelessness,
  • Invest in mental health and suicide prevention efforts, and breakdown barriers to employment
  • Spread economic opportunity for military and veteran families.
Here is the site to look into the further details:

kamalaharris.com

A New Way Forward - Kamala Harris for President: Official Campaign Website

Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are fighting for a New Way Forward that protects our fundamental freedoms, strengthens our democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.
kamalaharris.com kamalaharris.com
 
TLDR
 
filthybliss said:
He already karened over it lmao
As soon as she is pres, it is Karen time in the USA.

giphy.webp


No charisma lady cannot avoid unpopularity...
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
As soon as she is pres, it is Karen time in the USA.

giphy.webp


No charisma lady cannot avoid unpopularity...
What is your native language because whatever it is, google translate is not translating it well into English
 
Increase the minimum wage, end sub-minimum wages for tipped workers and people with disabilities, establish paid family and medical leave, and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers


So she wants to pay every tipped worker normal minimum wage (which they're already getting in many cities), increase that wage, and eliminate taxes on tips. How about increase hourly wages for wait staff etc and ban tipping all together or put up roadblocks for tipping?

Why is it just about every other country gets this right except the US. 90 percent of any other country pays a living wage to servers and tips aren't expected. So she proposed that said servers get paid a living wage and is encourage tipping culture still?
 
TeTe said:
Increase the minimum wage, end sub-minimum wages for tipped workers and people with disabilities, establish paid family and medical leave, and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers


So she wants to pay every tipped worker normal minimum wage (which they're already getting in many cities), increase that wage, and eliminate taxes on tips. How about increase hourly wages for wait staff etc and ban tipping all together or put up roadblocks for tipping?

Why is it just about every other country gets this right except the US. 90 percent of any other country pays a living wage to servers and tips aren't expected. So she proposed that said servers get paid a living wage and is encourage tipping culture still?
I don’t really see your problem with this exactly, she wants to set up a system for minimum wage workers to make more money….You don’t have to tip if you don’t want to, you always had that right…
 
filthybliss said:
He already karened over it lmao
LOL you mentioned me, son. At least twice without me replying.

10 posts about me.

1 about Harris' policies where you clearly copied and pasted and didn't read a damn thing.

This is a sad day for dems. You celebrate a presidential candidate who finally after almost 2 months publishes the bare minimum on her website and you goofs act as if she cured Cordyceps. And you were cheerleading her endorsement by War Criminal Cheney.

Even the dems of 2000 would look down on you.
 
Last edited:
skysolo said:
LOL you mentioned me, son.

10 posts about me.

1 about Harris' policies where you clearly copied and pasted and didn't read a damn thing.

You have nothing. Literally nothing. You're a fraud.
there was clearly more than that, I just pasted the important points. Don’t project your laziness on to me, go grab another tweet to make a statement for yourself.
 
skysolo said:
LOL you mentioned me, son.

10 posts about me.

1 about Harris' policies where you clearly copied and pasted and didn't read a damn thing.

You have nothing. Literally nothing. You're a fraud.
Blah blah blah, everyone but me is a fraud, blah blah blah
Spends weeks whining non fucking stop about Harris not having policies on her website, and then look hey now she does... time to just move on from pretending you ever gave a shit about that in the first place lmao
 
It's easy to see why Elon "Russian tool" Musk is fighting Harris Presidency.

 
