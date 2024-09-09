Increase the minimum wage, end sub-minimum wages for tipped workers and people with disabilities, establish paid family and medical leave, and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers





So she wants to pay every tipped worker normal minimum wage (which they're already getting in many cities), increase that wage, and eliminate taxes on tips. How about increase hourly wages for wait staff etc and ban tipping all together or put up roadblocks for tipping?



Why is it just about every other country gets this right except the US. 90 percent of any other country pays a living wage to servers and tips aren't expected. So she proposed that said servers get paid a living wage and is encourage tipping culture still?